WATCH: Mahesh Bhatt set to create biopic on Bigg Boss 11 fame Sapna Choudhary titled Madam Sapna; Deets inside

Alia Bhatt's father, Mahesh Bhatt, is set to make a powerful story on Sapna Choudhary. For the uninformed, Sapna Choudhary is a Haryanvi folk dancer and entertainer, and she was also a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 11. This project is tentatively titled Madam Sapna.

Based on Sapna Choudhary's life, Madam Sapna will portray her journey. It will depict how an orchestra dancer rose from the rigid and challenging terrains of Haryana to the glamorous red carpet of Cannes. The movie will revolve around Sapna's life, showcasing her struggles, dreams, and spirit.

Madam Sapna is set to be an ode to Haryana and its rich cultural heritage, capturing the essence of its folk traditions and celebrating the journey of an exceptional woman who broke barriers and paved her own path to stardom.

Watch Madam Sapna's announcement video here-

Sapna Choudhary is overjoyed with his upcoming project. Sharing her excitement with her fans on Instagram, Sapna wrote, "Who am I? Where did I start, and where am I headed? This biopic is more than just a film—it’s a piece of my heart , my struggles, dreams, and the path I’ve walked. Your support has been my strength through every challenge. As my story comes to life, I deeply appreciate your continued love and encouragement. Thank you for being a part of this journey. Stay with me as we turn this chapter together."

Expressing his excitement about this project, Mahesh Bhatt shared, "Sapna's story is not just a tale of personal triumph but also a reflection of the changing dynamics of our society. It’s a tribute to the strength and resilience of every woman who dares to dream."

Advertisement

In collaboration with Vinay Bhardwaj, Mahesh Bhatt's film Madam Sapna will be produced under the banner of Shining Sun Studios.

Vinay Bhardwaj also spoke about Madam Sapna and said, "We are honored to bring Sapna's story to the big screen. Her journey from being an orchestra dancer in Haryana to becoming a national icon is nothing short of extraordinary. This film will be a celebration of Haryanvi culture, music, and the incredible spirit of its people."

Speaking about Sapna Choudhary, the talented personality became a household name after her stint in Salman Khan-led controversial show, Bigg Boss Season 11.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s dad Mahesh Bhatt calls himself an ‘extinct volcano’ for THIS reason; admits he is ‘outdated’