Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's wedding menu to be decided on Farah Khan-hosted Celebrity MasterChef; PROMO
In the new promo of Celebrity MasterChef, celeb couple Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal will make a special appearance on the show to decide their wedding menu.
Celeb couple Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are set to appear on Celebrity MasterChef as special guests. In the new promo of the show, the couple can be seen getting a grand welcome from the show's team. The duo will arrive on the show to decide their wedding menu. However, Ranveer Brar can be seen getting upset after tasting Tejasswi Prakash.
Sony TV uploaded a new promo for Celebrity MasterChef on their official social media page. In this promo, the team of Celebrity MasterChef can be seen welcoming Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal. The couple are on the show to decide their wedding menu.
Ranveer Brar announces that the contestants will be divided into two groups - Lakde wale and Ladki wale (the groom and bride's team). The groom's team includes Nikki Tamboli, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia and Usha Nadkarni.
Watch Celebrity MasterChef Promo here-
Meanwhile, the bride's team include Faisal Shaikh, Archana Gautam, Tejasswi Prakash and Gaurav Khanna. Farah Khan then announced that two eliminations would happen this week. While tasting the food, Hina Khan declared, "Joh swaad aa rha hai na, it's outstanding (The taste is outstanding)."
Ranveer Brar then tastes Tejasswi Prakash's dish and walks away without saying anything. Hina asked, "Did he not like it?" The caption of this promo read, "Ladki vaale ya Ladki vaale? Kaun si team ki dish select hogi Hina ke wedding menu mein?"
Celebrity MasterChef's competition intensifies day by day as the show slowly edges to the finale. Last week, Archana Gautam's eviction was announced. However, the judges surprised her by declaring no elimination.
At present, the contestants in Celebrity MasterChef are Archana Gautam, Gaurav Khanna, Faisal Shaikh, Kabita Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, Usha Nadkarni, Nikki Tamboli and Rajiv Adatia. The show, which premiered on January 27, 2025, is judged by Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Farah Khan.
