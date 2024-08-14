Anupamaa Written Update, August 14: Anupama faces a tough but thrilling challenge. She starts her day trying to secure a contract to manage a college canteen. The principal is doubtful of her experience, but when Anupama serves him a dish, he is impressed.

The principal remembers Anupama’s success as a winner of a superstar chef competition. Though he initially has concerns about the challenges of running a college canteen, Anupama's passion and determination win him over. He not only grants her the canteen contract but also adds a party order, leaving Anupama excited and happy.

Meanwhile, Pakhi notices that Meenu seems upset, but Meenu, lost in her thoughts, hesitates to open up. Kinjal asks Pakhi to get her wallet and tells Meenu to meet her. Together, Kinjal and Meenu quietly slip away without being noticed.

Anupama gets to know that Anuj is missing and blames herself for leaving him alone.

Meanwhile, Pakhi observes a change in Kinjal's behavior, comparing her to Anupama and feeling that Kinjal is starting to lecture her just like Anupama. Pakhi also becomes suspicious about Kinjal and Meenu's delay in returning. At the same time, Kinjal tries to manipulate Pakhi into meeting someone named Sagar.

While searching for Anuj, Anupama finally finds him, and he’s surprised to see her so worried. When she tells him the good news about securing the canteen contract, Anuj playfully credits himself for bringing her luck. They share a joyful moment, dreaming of a romantic future together.

Anuj insists that Anupama join him at the temple, and she agrees. Meanwhile, Kinjal pushes Meenu to meet Sagar and return quickly, promising to handle any anger from Pakhi. Meenu, however, feels anxious about her meeting with Sagar.

When they finally meet, Sagar tells Meenu to stay away, saying he doesn't want to add trouble to Anupama’s life by getting involved with her. Despite being hurt by his words, Meenu chooses to distance herself.

When Bala asks Sagar about his behavior with Meenu. Sagar says he’s acting this way because he thinks it’s better for her future. He knows Meenu might have feelings for him, but he keeps his distance because of their different social standings. Sagar feels guilty for hurting her. When Meenu returns, Kinjal finds her upset and understands the meeting with Sagar didn’t go well.

Later, Anupama and Anuj visit the temple, where Anupama thanks God for the successful deal. Anuj, on the other hand, offers a personal prayer, asking God to bring Adhya. They both leave the temple feeling hopeful for the future.

