How did Mona Singh lose 15 kgs in 6 months? Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actress spills beans on her physical transformation

Mona Singh, the popular actress who gained immense fame for her role in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin recently garnered attention for her physical transformation. The actress lost 15 kgs in 6 months. To address her curious fans, she sat down for a chat with ETimes and spilled the beans about her weight loss. The actress, who was last seen in the horror comedy Munjya also shared a few tips for her fans on lifestyle and fitness.

Mona Singh shared that last year, producers and directors approached her for a role in the series Paan Parda Zarda and wanted her to look a certain way. It was then that she decided to finally take fitness seriously as before this, she never tried to work on her resolutions of staying fit. This role motivated her to practice yoga.

As she started working on fitness, she saw results. “The minute I started seeing results, I was like 'Wow, this is addictive'. Now let's just stick to it and wear the clothes I always wanted to and look the way I wanted to,” shared Singh.

She also added, “I feel that in these changing times, and changing lifestyles, one should exercise, and eat right to have clarity.” The Jassssi Jaissi Koi Nahin actor also talked about how a slow lifestyle is the need of the hour. "Not just for an actor, but, the kind of lifestyle we have is terrible. Now we don't sleep at 9:30 pm. Especially in a city like Bombay, everybody is restless and overworked, stressed. It's very important to take some time out for yourself, to have slower mornings, to have some time in hand, and to prioritize your space," concluded Singh.

Advertisement

Stressing on this, she said that it gives us clarity and we approach everything with ease, which is essential. "Otherwise hum itna hyper and restless rehte hai, late ho rahe hote hai, bhaag rahe hain, (Otherwise we are so hyper, restless, always running late) it's not good for us. It's good to slow down," concluded the actress.

Talking about Mona Singh’s career, she is still remembered as Jassi from Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. Her stint in this serial made her a household name. After this, she worked on several popular projects and later ventured into Bollywood. The actress was last seen in Munjya.

ALSO READ: Parth Samthaan reveals message he sent Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Hina Khan amid her battle with stage three breast cancer