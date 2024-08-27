Mahira Khan drops mushy PIC with husband Salim Karim on his birthday; asks fans to make 'small dua' for them

Mahira Khan enjoys sharing sweet personal and professional moments from her life on social media. Be it dropping aesthetic pictures from her vacation or giving a sneak peek into her work life, the Raees actress captures it all in her digital diary. Recently, on the occasion of her husband's birthday, she shared a mushy picture with him, melting hearts across social media.

The candid snapshot of themselves reflects their endless love for each other. The Humsafar actress penned a sweet and heartwarming caption that triggered a wave of affection for the couple.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Mahira Khan dropped a photo wherein she and her husband, Salim Karim, are seen hugging each other tightly. With the other elements blurred, the duo grabs the attention with their love in the endearing post. The actress asked fans to make prayers for her and Salim. "Happy birthday my jaaaan P.S please make a small dua for us. Would be lovely," wrote Khan.

Take a look at the post here:

While Mahira Khan keeps her personal life private, her recent on her husband's birthday is no less than a surprise treat for her admirers. Reacting to Mahira's post, many people expressed their respect for the couple's strong relationship and showered love in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "He is so lucky to have mahira as a life partner which is incredible gift for him." Another one penned, "MashAllah may Allah always keep you two happy, healthy , successful and with a bond full of love Ameen." Popular actress Zara Noor Abbas also dropped a comment.

Advertisement

For those who are not familiar with it, Mahira Khan married Salim Karim in October last year. The wedding took place in Pakistan's Bhurban in the presence of family members and close friends. Before she tied the knot with Salim, the Sadqay Tumhare actress married Ali Askari in 2007 and separated in 2015. They are parents to a 13-year-old son Azlaan.

On the work front, Mahira Khan was seen in the Pakistani blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt alongside Fawad Khan. The two actors will also appear in the upcoming Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Besides these two, this upcoming series is all set to feature Sanam Saeed, too. Mahira played the titular role in the television miniseries Razia.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Shilpa Shetty got emotional on video call with sister Shamita Shetty during Bigg Boss 15