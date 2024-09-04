Mahira Khan shares step-by-step guide to achieve glam look; natural looking brows to subtle contouring, all secrets decoded

Mahira Khan has showcased her acting prowess in various Pakistani dramas and has even worked in Bollywood. She is also well-known for her radiant smile and glowing skin. In one of her videos, the Humsafar actress took her fans through a quick step-by-step makeup guide to achieve an easy glam look. Mahira mentioned that she usually prefers not to have her makeup done by others, as her work has given her plenty of such experiences.

However, there are occasions when Mahira does her makeup on her own. In the tutorial, the Pakistani actress shares her beauty tips, her favorite products, and a few tricks to achieve an effortless makeup glow in just a few minutes.

Detailed tutorial on Mahira Khan's guide to fresh skin and easy glam look

Mahira Khan begins her makeup process by cleansing her skin with a hydration sheet mask. The actress uses Dr Jart's Vital Hydra Solution mask and lets it rest on the face for about 15-20 minutes. If not the hydrated one, the Raees actress opts for the exfoliating mask. Next, Mahira uses a jade roller to massage her skin for a few minutes and waits for her facial skin to absorb the serum from the mask.

Meanwhile, Mahira applies Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream on her lips, mentioning that her lips are usually dry and require special care. Next, she proceeds to moisturize her skin, choosing First Aid Beauty's Coconut Cream for this step. After moisturizing, Khan applies No7 Protect & Perfect sunscreen. While applying it, the actress emphasizes her advocacy for sunscreen, reminding viewers not to skip it, even if they don’t plan to step out into the sun.

Following this, Mahira conceals her face using Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer, which she considers a game-changer for her face and overall makeup look. She applies it under her eyes, between her eyebrows, on the tip of her nose, and on her chin. During this step, the actress shares tips with viewers, advising them to gently tap their skin instead of rubbing it harshly.

Take a look at one of Mahira Khan's social media post:

After finishing with the concealer, Mahira applies blush using the Nars Palette, blending it evenly with the help of a sponge. Once her face is done, she shifts her focus to her eyes. Mahira candidly reveals that she has never had her brows done professionally, as she prefers them bushy. For filling in her eyebrows and enhancing her eye area, her go-to product is the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz.

The actress shares another hack at this point. Mahira puts a little bit of hair spray on her eyebrow comb and then uses it to brush through her brow hair. Further, she proceeds with contouring. The Legend of Maula Jatt actress mentions having a double chin and asserts that one should contour to the extent they like. She takes a bit of Lurella's Get Snatched Contour on her makeup brush and applies it to her jaw and nasal area, reframing her facial structure.

For the eyeshadow, she uses her powder blush. After this, Mahira Khan puts on Lurella's liquid eyeliner. She isn't fond of putting on lots of mascara and the right amount of the product really matters to her. The actress uses one from the brand Too Faced. She shares a trick for applying mascara. Mahira keeps it under the lid for a few seconds and then lifts it.

Once done with her eyes, Mahira comes to the lipstick part. She states having pink lips and, hence, usually mixes more than one lipstick. Instead of using a brush, she uses her fingers to mix red and pink lipstick. On the days when she isn't applying bright lipstick, Khan opts for Dior Addict's Lip Glow in the pink shade. Lastly, the actress proceeds with the setting spray from Charlotte Tilbury.

Mahira Khan's secret DIY mask

For her DIY face mask, Mahira Khan uses only two ingredients, which are easily available in the kitchen. She mixes honey and lemon juice together. After mixing it well, she applies it to her face. But before doing so, the actress makes sure to clean her face and asks viewers to have nothing on their faces when they are about to apply it. She lets the mask rest for about 10 minutes and then washes it off.

So, now you can also keep your skin fresh and glowing. Let us know if this step-by-step guide proves to be helpful for you.

