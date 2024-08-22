In PICS: Hina Khan calls herself 'PLUVIOPHILE; enjoys Mumbai 'baarish' with serene view

Hina Khan is teaching her fans to always be positive in every situation. The actress is battling stage 3 breast cancer, but that has not stopped her from enjoying the little things in life. Lately, she shared pictures of getting drenched in the rain.

Hina Khan is someone who enjoys Mumbai monsoons. The proof of this is in the recent pictures she uploaded, where she called herself a " PLUVIOPHILE." The actress was seen wearing a bright orange jumpsuit and the wig she had made from her tresses, which she chopped before her chemotherapy sessions had started.

Hina was seen having the best time in the middle of a bridge, enjoying baarish, and striking different poses with her umbrella. She knows the best way to enjoy the weather and create nostalgic memories.

One fan commented a few lines from her song Baarish Ban Jana where she was seen with Shaheer Shaikh. The user wrote, "Jab Main Badal Ban Jaaun. Tum Bhi Baarish Ban Jana. Jo Kam Pad Jaaye Saansein. Tu Mera Dil Ban jana." Another concerned fan wrote, "And also, remember to protect yourself just like you did recently in the rain with that umbrella. Takecare of yourself and keep finding those little moments. God bless you."

Mumbai rains are known for creating inconvenience in the city, but Khan's pictures prove that monsoon season is incomplete if you do not head for a vacation. That is what the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress did. She took a break and went off to Lonavala. Earlier, the 36-year-old star had also posted a string of pictures of enjoying the serene weather of the resort while sipping on a drink and slaying in stylish attire.

The Bigg Boss 11 superstar had worn a floral co-ord set and had also mentioned in her caption of going on a getaway. She even shared pictures of picturesque landscapes. It is not clear if she went on this vacation with her long-time boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. Hina had also posted snaps of taking a walk in the lap of nature and had an authentic Maharashtrian-style chicken curry that she called outstanding and delicious.

