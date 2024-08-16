PICS: Hina Khan steps out after months, indulges in well-deserved treat amid fight with breast cancer

Hina Khan is fighting stage 3 breast cancer, however, it has not deterred her from living life to the fullest. A while back, she gave a sneak peek into her day, revealing how she has gone out of home after months and indulged in her favorite desserts and also did shopping.

Hina Khan, took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures, where she can be seen sipping on hot chocolate and having assorted desserts, comprising of cookies and other savories. The beloved actress captioned her post, "Indulging into a well deserved treat..Stepped out after months for some shopping and hot chocolate Just me, pampering myself and loving it."

Hina also mentioned the importance of self-love, and self-care in her post and encouraged her fans to do what makes them happy and prioritize themselves. She was seen donning a wig which she had created with her long tresses, about which the actress had posted a video in the past.

She looked cute in a neon green full-sleeved top, boyfriend jeans, and white shoes. The Bigg Boss 11 diva had also done luxurious shopping from Louis Vitton and Gucci. The last picture posted by the star was all things cute, as she gave a happy pose like a child, post finishing her favorite junk food.

Hina is inspiring everyone around her as even though she has lost hair because of the chemotherapy sessions, she has remained emotionally and mentally strong and doesn't feel like a part of her identity is lost.

Best known for her role as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress had earlier also posted an emotional clip of getting her hair shaved. The caption along the post read, "You can win this only if you embrace yourself, accept it and I choose to accept my battle scars because I believe if you embrace yourself, you are one step closer towards your healing and I really, really want to heal.”

