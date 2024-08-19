Hina Khan expresses pride in being an artist, talks about beauty of art in recent post

Hina Khan is unstoppable. She is fighting stage 3 breast cancer like a warrior princess and has ensured that she keeps herself self-motivated. A while ago, she took to her Instagram handle to share a motivating post about being an artist, which will leave an imprint in your heart.

Speaking about Hina Khan's latest Instagram post, the quote read, "If an artist falls in love with you, you can never die. That's the beauty of art. Proud to be one." She shared the inspirational write-up coupled with two camera emojis. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star is ensuring that her spirits are not dampened and lives life to the fullest, every single day.

A few days back, she had gone out after being at home for months, because of her health condition. She indulged in a self-care routine that included eating some of her favorite food items. Hina had taken to her social media feed to post a series of pictures from her outing.

She could be seen sipping on her favorite hot chocolate drink, enjoying varied desserts and treats of different kinds. The caption on her post was, "Indulging in a well-deserved treat... Stepped out after months for some shopping and hot chocolate. Just me, pampering myself and loving it." The Bigg Boss 11 star had ensured to give her fans a peek into her rare outing, where she had mentioned that it was the first time she had gone out of her home, in a while.

Hina was seen having a sweet day, as the pictures revealed her stirring a cup of hot chocolate, white another one showcased a delicious spread on her lunch table. From croissants to brown, and pink macarons coupled with an avocado toast, Khan had a king-size meal.

The 36-year-old actress had opened up about being diagnosed with breast cancer in the month of June. Since then she has been sharing motivational posts, and videos and has been documenting her health journey. Despite facing numerous challenges, the actress has not left work and has continued the same with a lot of positive attitude.

