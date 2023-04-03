Indian Idol 13 Exclusive: Winner Rishi Singh on his Bollywood dream; Abroad plans with Bidipta Chakraborty

Indian Idol is a singing reality show that has been around for the past several years. It recently concluded its thirteenth edition and found its winner in Ayodhya's Rishi Singh. He was awarded with Rs 25 lakh and a car for winning Indian Idol 13. Deboshmita Roy emerged as the first runner-up, and the other finalists included Bidipta Chakraborty and Chirag Kotwal. After the historic win, Pinkvilla exclusively interacted with Rishi and asked about his future plans, and equation with Bidipta Chakravarthy.

On winning Indian Idol 13

I feel very proud of myself and the audience who showed their trust in me and my music. It's only because of their love and votes that I have won this show.

Thoughts before the announcement was made

I went completely blank and there were several thoughts that were doing back and forth. If I win, I will put my blood and sweat into my journey further, and if I don't win, I will still be happy because all the contestants are going to work together. The whole journey was running through my mind.

Rishi Singh's future plans

I am going to invest the prize money in my future music career because I am yet to learn a lot of things. I don't have any formal music education. I have learned merely by observing musicians in Ayodhya. My future plans are that the music gurus I respect and admire, I would want to take formal training from them.

The judges he would want as his mentor

Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya because they have been working in the industry for the past many years. To learn and take experience from them would be a huge thing for me.

Equation with Bidipta Chakraborty

She has been a very good duet partner and we feel the songs very strongly. The audience connects with it and the connectivity is very strong, which makes us very close. She is a good friend. As I said, we enjoy our duets and we have a very pure friendly bond and our vision is only music. We are going to go abroad and perform together

Memorable experience of Indian Idol 13

The entire show's set has been memorable. There isn't a single moment that I will ever forget. I will miss seeing the judges and people struggle to show their performance to them, and we were lucky enough to perform in from of these maestros every week.

On his parents' reaction

I want to thank my parents wholeheartedly because they have really struggled to support me. They showed faith in my music and I will always try to make them proud.

Rishi Singh on his Bollywood dream

I would love to playback for Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor.