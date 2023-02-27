Indian Idol: Abhijeet Sawant to Pawandeep Rajan; Find out what the winners are doing right now

Indian Idol is undoubtedly one of the most popular and iconic singing reality shows that have been airing on Television screens since 2004. Over the years, the show offered a platform to numerous singers to showcase their talent on this grand level and make a career in the music industry. Contestants from all over India participated in Indian Idol and made a name for themselves. The show has seen several talented singers emerging as the winner of the show after successfully competing against their co-contestants. Let's take a look at the winner of Indian Idol from season 1 to season 12 and what are they doing right now.

Abhijeet Sawant:

Abhijeet Sawant was a part of Indian Idol season 1 which aired from 2004 to 2005 and was judged by Anu Malik, Farah Khan, and Sonu Nigam. Abhijeet was one of the most loved contestants of the season and he successfully managed to emerge as the winner of Indian Idol season 1. A few years later, he participated in Asian Idol in which he stood at the No 3 spot. Post this, he released his first album ‘Aap Ka Abhijeet’ followed by his second album ‘Junoon’. Both albums were well-received by their fans. Abhijeet even sang numerous songs for Bollywood films and even tried his hands at acting and starred in Lottery. At present, he is busy singing several albums and attending concerts. As per a few reports, he will soon start his own reality show.

Sandeep Acharya:

Sandeep Acharya was a part of Indian Idol season 2 which aired from 2005 to 2006 and was judged by Anu Malik, Farah Khan, and Sonu Nigam. Sandeep's melodious voice was loved by the viewers and he was declared as the winner of Indian Idol season 2. Even he sang for many Bollywood and Rajasthani movies. Unfortunately, the singer lost his life to Jaundice in December 2013. He was 29 years old then.

Prashant Tamang:

Prashant Tamang was a part of Indian Idol season 3 which aired in 2007 and was judged by Anu Malik, Alisha Chinai, Javed Akhtar, and Udit Narayan. The Indian-born Nepalese singer launched several songs in both Hindi and Nepali language. Besides singing, he was earlier touring the world and also lent his voice to a few Nepali films starting with Himmat 2. He then ventured into acting and starred in numerous Nepali films.

Sourabhee Debbarma:

Sourabhee Debbarma was a part of Indian Idol season 4 which aired from 2008 to 2009 and was judged by Anu Malik, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar, and Kailash Kher. After winning the hearts of the viewers with her melodious voice, Sourabhee Debbarma became the first woman to lift the trophy of Indian Idol. Post that, she went on to break the Guinness World Record by attempting to sing a song hanging upside down. Sourabhee sang upside down for 4 minutes and 30 seconds. For the unversed, Sourabhee Debbarma tied the knot with the first runner-up of Indian Idol season 4 Kapil Thapa. Sourabhee recently became a mother to two twins and at present, she is enjoying motherhood.

Sreerama Chandra Mynampati:

Sreerama Chandra Mynampati was a part of Indian Idol season 5 which aired in 2010 and was judged by Anu Malik, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Salim Merchant. Sreerama emerged as the winner of Indian Idol season 5. After winning Indian Idol 5, Sreerama Chandra made a name for himself as a playback singer in the Telugu film industry and also debuted as an actor in the 2013 film Sri Jagadguru Aadi Sankara. He has also played the lead in Prema Geema Jantha Nai and featured alongside Salman Khan in an ad. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media and has lent his voice to several Bollywood films.

Vipul Mehta:

Vipul Mehta was a part of Indian Idol season 6 which aired in 2012 and was judged by Anu Malik, Sunidhi Chauhan, Salim Merchant, and Asha Bhosle. Since then, he has released a couple of singles, including Rowaan Mein (2012) and Vande Mataram – A Tribute to Soldiers (2015), an album- Hello Namaste Sat Sri Akal in 2012, and also featured as an actor in the 2019 Bollywood film Khandaani Shafakhana.

L. V. Revanth:

L. V. Revanth was a part of Indian Idol season 9 which aired from 2016 to 2017 and was judged by Anu Malik, Farah Khan, and Sonu Nigam. Post winning the show, the already well-known Telugu playback singer continued impressing all with his voice. His discography includes tracks like Telisaney Na Nuvvey and Oopiri Aaguthunnadhey from Arjun Reddy, Manohari from Baahubali: The Beginning, and more. He has lent his voice to innumerable songs in Telugu films and continues to do so.

Salman Ali:

Salman Ali was a part of Indian Idol season 10 which aired in 2018 and was judged by Javed Ali, Vishal Dadlani, and Neha Kakkar. Salman has made his Bollywood playback debut and has lent his voice to songs like Sab Badhiya Hai (Sui Dhaaga), Jai He (Satellite Shankar), Habibi Ke Nain (Dabangg 3), Teri Meri Kahani Remix (Happy Hardy and Heer) and more. At present, Salman Ali continues to treat fans by releasing his albums and singing in concerts.

Sunny Hindustani:

Sunny Hindustani was a part of Indian Idol season 11 which aired in 2019 and was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, and Neha Kakkar. Sunny who belonged to a very poor family, won millions of hearts with his soothing and soulful voice and emerged as the winner of Indian Idol season 11. Since his win, he has been credited as a playback singer in a couple of films, including Panga (for the song Jugnu) and Bad Boy (Tere Nazar).

Pawandeep Rajan:

Pawandeep Rajan was a part of Indian Idol season 12 which aired from 2020 to 2021 and was judged by Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya, and Sonu Kakkar. Pawandeep impressed the audience with his melodious voice and was declared as the winner of Indian Idol season 12.

The show has spawned spin-offs like Indian Idol Junior, which replaced the show for the 7th and 8th seasons. The winner of the 7th season was Anjana Padmanabhan and the winner of the 8th was Ananya Nanda.

About Indian Idol 13:

After 12 successful seasons, Indian Idol 13 is presently airing on Television screens and consists of talented contestants who compete against each other to win the trophy and cash prize. Owing to the popularity of Indian Idol 13, many well-known celebrities grace the show to promote their upcoming film and have a fun time with the contestants and the judges of the show. The show is judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani and it airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV.