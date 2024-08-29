Aamir Ali recalls ticking off Ekta Kapoor by ‘disrupting’ a shoot because of his arrogance; reveals how he got production head banished

Aamir Ali transitioned from films to television. He admitted to taking up small screen projects after the actor ran out of money. In a recent interview, the actor recalled getting a notice from Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms for disrupting a show's shoot. Ali admitted to how arrogance began to creep in when he started working in the television fraternity. In the same conversation, the actor revealed an incident of engaging in an argument with the production head and getting him banished from the sets.

In a candid conversation with BLive Studio, Aamir Ali opened up about his experience working for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. The actor did not want to remain as one of the background characters and, hence, abruptly decided to quit the show. When Ali informed Balaji Telefilms about the same, executive Sandiip Sikcand told him, “Ekta is very angry with you. Band baja degi teri (she will lose her cool at you).”

Additionally, the FIR actor shared insights about his mindset while he was involved in the television industry. He shed light on the unrealistic expectations he initially set for the producers, stating, “I would only work for eight hours and would not go to the sets for shooting in the morning. Eventually, the shoot started getting affected. I grew a bit arrogant and got into an argument with the production head.”

Going into the details of the fight, the Nach Baliye 3 winner stated that he refused to work around that guy and laid down an ultimatum that either he or the production head would be retained. Eventually, the latter was dispelled from the set for eight months. However, now Aamir admitted to feeling sad for him.

Reminiscing about the instance when he received a notice from Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, the 42-year-old revealed that he used to go to the fields to play cricket matches with the nearby residents during the shoot hours. Ali shared, “I would ask to be let off during work hours and go play.”

He even had a PlayStation in his room, in which he would get engrossed in to fight the grind of working in television. So, Balaji sent him a notice for disrupting the filming as the villagers would disturb the shooting schedule as they started playing cricket with him.

For the uninitiated, Aamir Ali has worked in shows like Ishq Ki Ghanti, Ek Hasina Thi, and many others.

