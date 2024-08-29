F.I.R actor Aamir Ali recalls feeling helpless and crying on streets after being upset with his television stint initially

In an interview with BLive Studio, F.I.R actor Aamir Ali spoke about his initial struggles in the entertainment industry when he wanted to do films but was not receiving any work. As a result of the financial struggles, Aamir had to take up roles in television that he was not satisfied with.

The actor shared that he used to cry in front of his friends as he could not believe settling for working in television. The actor also shared not having anyone to guide him during the start of his career.

Many of the films Aamir Ali worked on were never released, and his savings began to dwindle. Despite hoping for a successful film debut, he found himself in a difficult position. Balaji approached him with an offer to work in television, which surprised him because he initially refused TV work, thinking of himself as a movie star.

During the first month, his film industry friends expressed pity and questioned his decision to move to TV, which led him to cry in front of them. Aamir openly admitted to breaking down in public spaces like streets and gyms, feeling disheartened by his situation.

The actor recalled his time with Sohail Khan, Remo D'Souza, and Hansal Mehta, and although he can laugh about it now, he still remembers how tough it was. Eventually, Aamir became a prominent television personality.

On the personal front, he married Sanjeeda Sheikh in 2012. They had a daughter through surrogacy in 2018 but separated in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2021.

