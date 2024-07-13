Sanjeeda Shaikh's ex-husband Aamir Ali reacts to her comment on losing friends after divorce: 'Don't know why she said..'

In 2021, Heeramandi fame Sanjeeda Shaikh parted ways with Aamir Ali. Recently, the actor opened up about her comment on losing many friends after their divorce battle during an interview with Galatta India. Aamir mentioned that he had not read the comments made by his ex-wife.

Aamir Ali opens up about Sanjeeda Shaikh losing friends after divorce:

"I don't know what she said why she said. To each its own. All the best to her in whatever she is doing in life." Aamir Ali said. He further wished her all the best in her future endeavors and mentioned that people need to make decisions when necessary. If someone feels they are being held back from growing and progressing, they should take action to pursue their own path. Aamir added that he prefers not to discuss personal matters in public.

The Trial actor further said that people think what they have to think. Whatever happened between him and Sanjeeda is between them and if it is addressed in public, then people will talk about the same. He also said that it does not matter to him, as people who know him only matter to him.

When the 42-year-old actor was further asked about his journey as a father, he said that he would not like to speak as it is a sensitive thing. For the unversed, Sanjeeda, in the earlier interview with Galatta, had said that she sends love to people who are not in her life anymore, after her divorce. "I am better without them. I am so happy now. These are the experiences in life that teach you", she further quipped during Heermandi's promotions.

Aamir Ali on dealing with heartbreaks:

The Naxalbari actor further revealed that he likes to have closures, rather than holding on to grudges. He feels one needs to give self time to process, what has happened and that some people in your life are for a certain time frame.

More about Aamir Ai and Sanjeeda Shaikh:

Aamir and Sanjeeda had married in 2012 and were blessed with Ayra in 2018. It was in 2020 that they opted for separation and in 2021 they had got divorced.



