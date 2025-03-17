Meet Aamir Ali’s girlfriend Ankita Kukreti, who has worked with Hrithik Roshan and is a national level Volleyball player

Actor Aamir Ali, best known for his role in FIR, was recently spotted playing Holi with a mystery girl, sparking curiosity among fans. It has now been revealed that the woman by his side was none other than his girlfriend, Ankita Kukreti. The couple has been dating for six months, and Aamir seems to have found love again after his divorce from actress Sanjeeda Shaikh.

In February this year, Aamir Ali confirmed his relationship with Ankita Kukreti, admitting that he once believed he was not capable of love until he met her. “I’m in a happy space as I get to know her closely and nicely. It feels different. It feels good. And I’m enjoying this place. I always tell her one thing: Thank you for making me realize I still have a heart,” he shared in an interview with BT.

Ankita Kukreti is a model and actress who has worked with top stars like Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood, and Vivek Oberoi in various commercials. She has also appeared in multiple music videos and is a well-known face in the advertising industry. Originally from Delhi, Ankita now lives in Mumbai for her work.

Apart from her acting career, Ankita is also a national-level volleyball player. With a strong social media presence, she often shares fitness updates and mirror selfies with her 294K Instagram followers. Her Instagram bio reads, "I have God, I’m good. Mumbai Delhi"

On Sunday, Aamir attended an event in Mumbai, where he introduced Ankita to people from the industry. He was first seen presenting her to choreographer Remo D’Souza and later to actor Abhishek Bachchan. The latter warmly interacted with her before the couple left the venue.

For the unversed, Aamir was previously married to actress Sanjeeda Shaikh for nearly a decade before they officially divorced in 2022. The former couple has a daughter, Ayra, born via surrogacy in 2018. However, after their separation, Aamir was reportedly denied access to his daughter.

With Ankita by his side, Aamir seems to have embraced a new chapter in his life, and fans are excited to see where their relationship leads.