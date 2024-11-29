Is Anupamaa's reign at RISK? Read OPINION to know why Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is tough competitor for Rupali Ganguly's show

It was in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Anupamaa premiered on Television. I still remember my mom watching the show every night at 10 PM, as entertainment was her only escape from the challenging situation surrounding us. With Rupali Ganguly's surprise return to Television after a long hiatus, expectations for the show were already at their peak even before it began. The interesting promos aired prior to the show's launch also captured many hearts.

Anupamaa succeeded in meeting the audience's demands. The early storyline of Anupamaa's life resonated with many Indian housewives living in male-dominated households. The show quickly rose to the top of the TRP chart thanks to its emotionally gripping narrative, nuanced characters, and relatable themes.

Within a short span of time, the show and its lead character became a household name. However, there have been several times when Anupamaa has lost its top position on the TRP chart. While many viewers still watch the show, only a few are ardent fans who follow it religiously.

In the competitive landscape of Television, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which has been on air for over a decade, has proven to be a tough competition for Anupamaa. As per the TRP ratings, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has often bagged equal ratings compared to Anupamaa. In weeks 45 and 46 of 2024, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai dethroned Anupamaa, proving its strong control over the viewers.

In my opinion, every show has its share of strengths and weaknesses. However, Anupamaa's storyline has recently been testing the audience's patience with its uninspired and repetitive content.

Lack of creativity:

Viewers are already weary of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai repeating its own narrative arcs. Now, it seems Anupamaa has followed suit, lacking innovation and creativity in its storytelling.

For context, the current storyline revolves around Anupamaa's daughter, Raahi, who elopes from home after a misunderstanding, thinking that her mother would have her arrested. 15 years later, Anupamaa's long-cherished wish is fulfilled as she reunites with Raahi. Due to certain circumstances, Raahi agrees to return home but demands Rs 10 lakhs from her mother to support her orphanage. Anupamaa agrees, and Raahi returns to her house. Despite their strained relationship, the mother-daughter duo live under the same roof.

However, the drama doesn't end there. Prem, a stranger who once helped Anupamaa in a difficult situation, is hired at her catering business. Prem falls in love with Raahi. To complicate matters further, a love triangle is introduced as Anupamaa's stepdaughter, Maahi, who is close to her, is also in love with Prem.

Doesn't this feel repetitive? The storyline bears an uncanny resemblance to the arcs of Akshara and Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Love triangles, strained mother-daughter relationships, and misunderstandings seem to be the sole focus of Anupamaa's storyline.

In my opinion, the creators seem to underestimate the audience, assuming the viewers may have forgotten about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata's similar storyline. However, fans remember every detail, which makes this lack of originality even more disappointing.

It's disheartening to see a show that began with a strong narrative of women's empowerment devolve into a mediocre drama centered on love triangles and cliched family conflicts.

Love triangles:

Prem’s arrival affects the bond between the two sisters, a common theme in many shows. After Raahi returned, her relationship with Maahi developed naturally, and everything was going well until Prem entered the picture. In my opinion, fans are genuinely tired of seeing rivalries among sisters and love triangles that become overly serious.

Unnecessary leap:

Recently, Anupamaa also underwent a 15-year generational leap, shifting the focus to the second generation- Anupama's daughter, Raahi. This raises the question: what about Anupamaa's original story? The show revolves around her, yet her track was left unresolved to facilitate this leap.

Did the leap benefit the makers? I have doubts, especially since Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Ha managed to overtake Anupamaa two weeks after the leap. While MaAn fans eagerly anticipated Anuj and Anupama's reunion, their story concluded abruptly, leaving many disappointed.

Social media presence:

Social media has become a powerful tool in shaping a show's popularity and, indirectly, its TRPs. While Anupamaa has a loyal fan base, its engagement on platforms like Instagram and Twitter has dipped compared to its earlier days. Many fans have voiced their frustration with the slow-paced storytelling and lack of meaningful resolutions. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai depicts the story of young couples and trends on social media, which is popular among young minds.

The battle for TRP between Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will continue. While Anupamaa has enjoyed a long reign at the top, its recent creative stagnation has made it vulnerable to competition. On the other hand, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's ability to reinvent itself and connect with younger audiences makes it a formidable contender.

In conclusion, the winner of the TRP battle will be the show that listens to its audience and adapts accordingly. Both Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa are among the top shows, and the makers of both are producer Rajan Shahi. This creates a win-win situation for the producers since both shows are produced under the same banner.

However, I still believe that the creators of Anupamaa have significant potential to experiment with various elements in order to maintain their position at the top.

