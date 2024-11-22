Anupamaa: Rajan Shahi’s production house releases official statement on crew member who died from electric shock on set

Trigger Warning: This article mentions the death of an individual.

The production houses– Director’s Kut Production and Shahi Production Pvt. Ltd. behind the popular television show Anupamaa have issued an official statement addressing the tragic death of a crew member, who passed away on November 14, 2024. The incident occurred on the sets at Film City, Mumbai, when Ajit Kumar, an apprentice camera attendant, suffered a fatal electric shock while handling equipment.

According to the statement, Ajit Kumar, who was sent by the camera vendor, accidentally picked up a light rod and camera simultaneously without wearing footwear, resulting in an electric shock. The Director of Photography (DOP) on the set described the mishap as a ‘human error.’ Despite immediate medical assistance and hospitalization, Ajit Kumar sadly passed away.

The statement on the press release reads, “An unfortunate accident happened on Nov 14, 2024, during the shooting of the TV serial Anupamaa at a set in Film City, when an apprentice camera attendant, Mr Ajit Kumar was sent by the camera vendor, who mistakenly picked both the light rod and camera together when he was not wearing any footwear and got the electric shock. The DOP present on the set said that it was purely a human error. He was immediately taken to the hospital and given instant medical help but unfortunately, we lost him.”

The makers, Director’s Kut Production and Shahi Production Pvt. Ltd., expressed their deep sorrow over the incident. They stated that they immediately facilitated all necessary arrangements for Ajit Kumar’s family, including flight tickets for his relatives from Patna and the completion of legal formalities.

The production house covered the hospital and medical expenses, ensured the family’s safe return to Patna, and also provided compensation. Additionally, the insurance benefits due will be directly disbursed to his nominated beneficiary.

In their statement, the makers emphasized their commitment to fostering a safe and supportive work environment for all their crew members, highlighting the respect, dignity, and care they provide. They called Ajit Kumar a valued part of their extended family and said the loss was deeply saddening.

Anupamaa's production houses also addressed false rumours surrounding the incident. They issued a warning to those spreading misinformation, stating that legal action will be taken if these activities continue. “We would like to request rumour mongers with certain vested interests to stop spreading false rumours otherwise, failing which we will take stringent legal action against them as per the law of the land. Besides this, we are in touch with producers’ bodies and mother body Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and have updated them about the unfortunate incident,” the statement read.

Moreover, they concluded their letter with condolences for the deceased and a reaffirmation to ensure the safety and well-being of their crew.

Anupamaa is one of the top-ranked television serials with Rupali Ganguly in the lead.

