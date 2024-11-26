Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Who is Mohit Parmar, who recently entered show as Akshara and Abhimanyu’s son Abhir?

One of the longest-running and most popular television serials, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently witnessed a new twist with the introduction of a new character– Abhir. Actor Mohit Parmar, who is best known for his stint in Pandya Store, joined the serial as Akshara and Abhimanyu's son Abhir. As he is garnering attention for his stint, let's take a quick look at everything you need to know about him.

Talking about Mohit Parmar's recent stints on Indian television, he was last seen in Mera Balam Thanedaar as lawyer Rudra Chaudhary. This was after Pandya Store wrapped up, in which he was seen as Krish Pandya. It was this show that made him a household name.

Pandya Store also featured Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Krutika Desai, and Akshay Kharodia, among others, in key roles.

Talking to ETimes, Mohit Parmar shared his excitement about joining Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He said, “Working with Rajan Shahi, one of the most respected names in the industry, is a dream come true. This opportunity marks a significant milestone in my career. The character of Abhir is incredibly exciting, with multi-dimensional shades rather than being linear. I look forward to portraying these layers and hope the audience embraces me as warmly as they have the other characters in the show.”

Mohit Parmar maintains an active presence on social media and uploads glimpses from his professional life. He has more than 140k followers on Instagram.

Talking about his stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he entered as Akshara and Abhimanyu’s son Abhir. Believed to be dead in a car accident that took away his father Abhimanyu’s life in the third generation of the show, his entry came as a surprise to viewers.

Currently, his character is shown as a successful singer who is in Udaipur for a concert. Here, his path crosses with Manisha, Swarna, Abhira and Armaan. He recognizes Manish and Swarna as soon as he sees them but hates them. However, Manish failed to recognize him.

Viewers are curious to see how Abhir’s identity is revealed to the Goenkas and how Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) reacts once she finds out Abhir is her brother.

