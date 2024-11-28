TRP Report Week 47: Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa climbs back to 1st spot; Where do Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and other serials rank?

Fans of Indian television eagerly await the TRP (Television Rating Points) every week to see which serials rule the small screen. This week’s TRP chart has seen some interesting changes, with fan favorites battling it out for the top positions. From Anupamaa to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, here's a look at how the popular shows performed and who came out on top.

Here's the TRP report for week 47:

Serial Name Ratings Anupamaa 2.4 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2.3 Udne Ki Aasha 2.3 Jhanak 2.1 Advocate Anjali Awasthi 2.1 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 2.0

1. Anupamaa

After slipping to second place for the past two weeks, Anupamaa has reclaimed its throne with a 2.4 TVR. Starring Rupali Ganguly, the show continues to strike an emotional chord with its audience as it explores family dynamics and Anupamaa's journey of self-empowerment. It recently took a 15-year leap.

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Slipping to the second spot this week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai garnered a 2.3 TVR. With Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles, the show remains a fan favorite with its engaging twists and love stories. The little Baby Sharma Poddar's introduction has brought many twists.

3. Udne Ki Aasha

Holding steady in the third position, Udne Ki Aasha impressed with 2.3 million impressions. Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora's inspiring tale of a young girl’s aspirations and challenges continues to draw viewers.

4. Jhanak

Jhanak claimed the fourth spot with a 2.1 TVR. Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja's show, with its unique story and gripping performances, has built a loyal audience.

5. Advocate Anjali Awasthi

In fifth place, Shritama Mitra and Ankit Raizada starrer Advocate Anjali Awasthi also recorded a 2.1 TVR. The legal drama, featuring compelling courtroom battles and a strong lead character, is carving its niche among viewers.

6. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In sixth place, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin scored a 2.0 TVR. Starring Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj, the show continues to explore themes of love and sacrifice.

7.Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The evergreen comedy Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Asit Modi is at the seventh spot.

8. Mangal Lakshmi

Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw's family drama Mangal Lakshmi holds the eighth position.

9. Parineeti

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, Parineeti is in 9th position.

10. ShivShakti

ShivShakti is in 10th position.

While Megha Barsenge occupies the 11th spot, Maati Se Bandhi Dor is in 12th place. Durga and the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18 are in the 13th and 14th positions, respectively.

