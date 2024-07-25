Bigg Boss 18: Shoaib Ibrahim CONFIRMED contestant of Salman Khan-led show? Here's what report says

Popular actor Shoaib Ibrahim is making headlines for his upcoming show. Known for his amazing performances in daily soaps, Shoaib is set to show his real personality on India's popular reality show, Bigg Boss Season 18. Yes, the actor, who was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11, might be seen in Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show.

Is Shoaib Ibrahim participating in Bigg Boss 18?

According to Bigg Boss Khabri's social media post, Shoaib Ibrahim is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss Season 18. For the uninformed, Shoaib's wife and actress Dipika Kakar was also a part of the controversial reality show once. Dipika participated in Bigg Boss Season 12 and emerged as the winner of the season.

Now, it is said that Shoaib is all set to participate in Salman Khan's show. The Khabri post also informed that Bigg Boss Season 18 will premiere on October 5, 2024. With this report, fans can now expect an interesting lineup of contestants in the upcoming season of the famous reality show. An official confirmation from Shoaib is still awaited.

Take a look at the post here-

About Shoaib Ibrahim's personal and professional life:

Shoaib Ibrahim and his wife Dipika Kakar welcomed their first child, a baby boy on June 21, 2023. The couple named their son Ruhaan and often share glimpses of him on social media.

Speaking about his work life, Shoaib was last seen in the popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Apart from this, he has been a part of popular shows like Ajooni, Sasural Simar Ka, Ishq Mein Marjawan and more.

Apart from doing shows, Shoaib actively creates vlogs on his YouTube channel and also endorses brands. The actor has a fan following of millions because of his acting mettle, down-to-earth persona and good looks.

About Bigg Boss Season 17:

Bigg Boss Season 17, led by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, premiered on October 15, 2023 and went off air on January 28, 2024. Popular celebs like Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt and a few others were a part of the last season of the contentious show. Amongst them, Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 17 whereas Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy of the season.

