Jafaa PROMO: Love to blossom in Andaleeb and Numair's marriage? Couple engages in heartwarming moments; WATCH

Pakistani dramas and serials have captivated Indian audiences as well. Among the recent shows that have kept viewers on the edge of their seats, one of them is Jafaa. Owing to its engaging plot and strong characters, it has been receiving a decent response. Recently, the makers released a new promo giving a glimpse of how Numair has started caring for his wife, Andaleeb. He has begun falling for her, giving their relationship a new and lovely start.

The promo for Jafaa opens up with Andaleeb getting ready and putting on her lipstick. After Numair enters the room, he asks her if she is going somewhere. In reply to this, she firmly says, "Nahi. Shaadi ke baad saari ladkiyan taiyaar hoti hain. Aapko nahi pata? (Every girl gets ready this way after getting married, don't you know?)" He denies it and turns busy looking for his stuff in the cupboard.

Andaleeb continues to do her makeup. Numair cannot help but look at her and admire her beauty through the love in his eyes. For a moment, they look at each other in silence, and their eyes say it all.

Take a look at the teaser for the upcoming episode here:

Jafaa revolves around two cousins, Andaleeb and Zara, who experience different phases of emotions and mental struggles in their marriage. While Zara deals with her husband's anger issues, Andaleeb is married to an older guy, with whom adjustment issues are the major setback. Their relationships face trials and tribulations, showcasing a captivating narrative. While Andaleeb and Numair's relationship sees improvements, Zara's marital life gets more troublesome day by day.

Produced by the esteemed Momina Duraid Productions, Jafaa is currently the talk of the town. Written by the talented Samira Fazal and directed by the renowned Danish Nawaz, it features an ensemble cast. The drama stars Mawra Hocane, Sehar Khan, Mohib Mirza, and Usman Mukhtar in lead roles. It delves into themes of love, sacrifice, and resilience, intricately woven against the backdrop of familial expectations and societal pressures.

Jafaa airs a new episode every Friday on HUM TV.

