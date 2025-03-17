Is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod dating Aashay Mishra?

Pranali Rathod, who rose to fame due to her stint on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is currently making headlines for her personal life. Initially, the actress was reportedly in a relationship with Harshad Chopda. However, a new video of Pranali with her Durga co-star Aashay Mishra has been grabbing eyeballs. While Pranali and Aashay were speculated to be in a relationship, a clip uploaded by the latter from their Holi celebration has made fans wonder whether they two are dating.

Aashay Mishra uploaded a new video on his Instagram profile, offering a glimpse of his Holi celebration where Pranali Rathod and a few others are seen celebrating the occassion together. Sharing this clip, Aashay wrote, "वाह ! होली हैऽऽऽऽऽऽऽऽऽऽऽऽ" in the caption. A few glimpses of Pranali and Aashay posing close to each other caught the interest of the eagle-eyed fans. After the video was shared, fans quickly flooded the comment section of the clip with their assumptions and even showered love on the two.

Watch Aashay Mishra's video here-

Fans were quick to assume that Pranali Rathod and Aashay are dating. While the actors haven't confirmed anything, the netizens expressed their speculations in the comment section of this post.

One fan commented, "Oyyy hoyyy hamare PrAshay ko kisiki nazar na lage thu thu thu," another fan wrote, "Tell me Pranali & Aashay are dating," another user commented, "Mrs Sharma finally found her real pati ji.. congratulations to both of you @pranalirathodofficial," another fan said, "Both of you are just LOVE," and so on the comments continued.

Advertisement

Pranali and Aashay Mishra formed a close bond while working together on a show titled Durga. While Pranali essayed the role of Durga, Aashya played Anurag. The on-screen chemistry of the couple won the hearts of the audience. Although the show concluded in January 2025, Pranali and Aashay have remained friends since then.

Workwise, Pranali Rathod is currently seen playing the lead role in Kumkum Bhagya.