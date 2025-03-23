Is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod in a relationship with Aashay Mishra? Latter REACTS

Speculation about the relationship between Pranali Rathod and Aashay Mishra has been circulating for the past few days. The two were spotted celebrating Holi together, and their pictures sparked rumors of them dating. While Aashay and Pranali's on-screen chemistry in their show Durga was evident, their off-screen connection has become the talk of the town. Now, Aashay has finally addressed these ongoing speculations.

In a recent conversation with Tellychakkar, Aashay Mishra was questioned about his relationship rumors with Pranali Rathod. Rubbishing these speculations, Aashay said, "Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai, we are just good friends" (There's nothing like that, we are just good friends). "We're really good friends, that is it."

Furthermore, the Durga actor clarified that he and Pranali have been co-actors in the past and that they vibed well. He shared that they have common topics to discuss, which is why they spend time together. While Aashay has shut down the rumors of being in a relationship with Pranali, the actress is yet to comment on the same.

For the unversed, the rumors of them being in a relationship started after Aashay shared a video of his Holi celebration with Pranali and other friends. Fans were quick to assume that the two were dating.

Speaking about their show, the two actors formed a close bond while shooting for Durga. While Pranali essayed the role of Durga, Aashay played Anurag. The on-screen chemistry of the couple won the hearts of the audience. The show concluded in January 2025; however, the two have remained friends since then.

