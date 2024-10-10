Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress Hania Aamir sings THIS Atif Aslam song on London streets; VIRAL video wins over internet

Hania Amir is among the most popular actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry and is also a big fan of Indian movies, singers, and songs. Recently, a video went viral in which she was seen sharing the stage with Diljit Dosanjh at the Punjabi singer's concert in London. Another clip has gone viral that shows the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress singing Atif Aslam’s hit track Pehli Nazar Mein on the streets of London.

In the video, Hania is seen dressed in denim and a colored jacket. As she enjoys with the people while singing the track, the actress also makes sure to groove a bit. She was also seen interacting with people, clapping, and candidly smiling. The Mere Humsafar actress can also be seen clicking selfies with fans on London streets. The clip has been shared by a singer, and he captioned it, "Didn’t expect that she’ll join us while we were performing…. So dedicated a song to her."

Take a look at the video here:

Earlier, the actress hit the headlines by attending Diljit Dosanjh's concert. When she went to the stage and the Lover singer handed her the mic, she graciously expressed her gratitude. The Pakistani singer said, "Thank you very much. Hi, London. Shukriya bahut bahut aapka (Thanks a lot to you). Thank you very much for having all of us and for entertaining us. Thank you."

Later, Hania posted a series of unseen pictures from the concert. She also shared a few pictures of Diljit performing and gesturing so she could join him on stage. Furthermore, she also showcased her fun-filled moments with friends, capturing the lively atmosphere of the show.

In the caption, the actress wrote, "hona ni mai recover what a night. It was magic. The love, the respect, the soul. Impeccable. It was all heart. @diljitdosanjh sir ek he dil hai kitni dafa jeeto ge. Pyar aur sirf pyar."

On the work front, the popular actress is currently seen in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum as Sharjeena opposite Fahad Mustafa. The drama is one of the most-watched shows, airing every Monday and Tuesday.

