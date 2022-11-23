Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 EXCLUSIVE: Krissann Barretto opens up on working again with Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4 trailer created a huge buzz on social media, and ardent fans are eagerly waiting for the show to stream. The youth-based romcom saga features Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan in lead roles. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is one such show that has earned its cult status because of the undying and infinite love received from its die-hard fans over the years. As the show will soon stream on the digital platform, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's popular actress shares her experience of working with her co-stars and talks about the new season.

In an exclusive chat, Krissann Barretto, who essays Alya, says, "My character is still that funny, heartbroken girl who somehow is stronger now, and Of course she’s an amazing friend. Alya cares a lot about her friends, and Krissann is exactly like that. Alya tries to understand from another person’s point of view always, and Krissann does that too!"

Sharing about her experience working with Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, Krissann adds, “It was like we never left! We came back like it was just another day on season 1 and had so much fun, we laughed and had such a blast on set! Also, during season 1, there was a time when fab 5 was so sleepy we were doing night shoots, and all of us just kept laughing we could not control, and we just kept laughing."

Talking about Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's massive fan followers, the actress says, “I think this is the only show that highlights friendship along with a very fun love story so it is a lot of fun to watch! Also, it’s a cool cast so all the cool kids relate”

She concluded by saying, “I think I have had the best journey so far! I’ve played such versatile roles! These have been the best years of my life! I can gladly say I have had the best time as an actor”.

About Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan:

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is not only the biggest rom-com cult show in the country but also enjoys a massive number of viewers. Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor Bawa, Kishwer Merchant, Ayaaz Khan, Krissann Barretto, and Mehul Nissar, amongst others, will be reviving their original characters in the show's new season. The show will stream free on Voot starting 2nd December 2022.