EXCLUSIVE- IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack's Rajiv Thakur reveals The Great Indian Kapil Show actors' reactions on project; 'Except Sunil Grover...'

Rajiv Thakur left everyone surprised with his performance in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack as a terrorist named Chief. It was the first time Rajiv took on a negative-shaded character, breaking away from his image as a comic actor. He has been receiving a lot of praise for his role in the project. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rajiv shared what his friends and colleagues from The Great Indian Kapil Show had to say about his performance.

When contacted, Rajiv Thakur expressed being overwhelmed by the love that he was receiving for his stint in the show. We asked him about his colleagues' reaction to the project and he said, "Except Sunil Grover Paaji, everybody expressed their happiness and congratulated me. I believe he might be caught and would see the show whenever he gets the time."

Take a look at a glimpse of Rajiv Thakur's performance in IC 813: The Kandahar Hijack here:

Rajiv Thakur added, "I was with Kapil paaji when I got to know that the series has been released and I informed him about the same and he wished me luck. He binge-watched the series and loved the same. He texted Anubhav Sinha and then called me to appreciate me."

Rajiv further added, "Archana Ma'am's reaction was very heartwarming. She has been very encouraging and always believes that I haven't gotten my due in comedy. She was aware that I am doing a webseries but didn't know which one. When she saw the trailer, she put up an Instagram story mentioning that I was unrecognizable. She messaged me after watching the entire series and appreciated me for my work and stated that she was happy that I bagged a project wherein I can get my due as an actor."

Advertisement

Rajiv Thakur further added that Kiku Sharda also praised him and congratulated him while Krushna Abhishek saw a few episodes and called him to congratulate him. Thakur said, "Krushna had an early morning shoot for Laughter Chefs and thus he added that he would soon complete the rest of the series after the shoot."

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack also stars actors like Pooja Gor, Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza, Pankaj Kapoor, and Naseeruddin Shah among others.

ALSO READ: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack actor Rajiv Thakur says he doesn't 'have much knowledge about the controversy'; admits not getting time to prepare for role