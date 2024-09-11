The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and team announce premiere date; Watch Promo

The wait is finally over! Kapil Sharma and his team are back to make us laugh out loud with their hilarious gigs. Yes, the much anticipated season two of The Great Indian Kapil Show is all set to return on our screens. Kapil, along with Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and other team members, have finally revealed the premiere date of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

A few minutes ago, Netflix dropped another exciting promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show on their official social media handle. As the promo started, it was seen that Kapil Sharma taunted his team saying, "You have had 10 dosas since morning. Does anyone has got any idea?" Kiku Sharda expressed, "No, not getting any ideas."

Archana Puran Singh informed, "Every Saturday when our episode releases, it should be too funny." Kapil continued, "That people should say that it's not Shanivaar but it's Funnyvaar." Rajiv Thakur praised Kapil's idea.

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show promo here-

Kiku Sharda shared, "Shanivaar = Funnyvaar, then will the show become fow." Krushna mentioned, "Watch this Funnyvaar our faandar fow." Sunil Grover said, "Fubkamnaaye to everyone for this faandar fow." Kapil and everyone laughed out loud on this statement.

Kapil then teased Archana Puran Singh, saying, "The show will have Archana Puran Fingh, wife of Parmeet Fethi." Rajiv Thakur added, "And it'll be run by Kapil Farma." Kapil then humorously mocked Rajiv.

Advertisement

Archana excitingly asked, "So tell us from which funnyvaar our Faandaar fow is premiering." Kapil Sharma then announced the premiere date of The Great Indian Kapil Show is September 21, 2024.

The caption of this promo read, "Fun se aapke Shanivaar ko Funnyvaar banane hum aa rahe hai 21st Feptember se. Get ready to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show har Shanivaar Funnyvaar sirf Netflix par!"

The Great Indian Kapil Show will feature ace team Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh and Rajiv Thakur. The second season of the comedy reality show will air on Netflix from September 21, Saturday. New episodes will go live every Saturday on the digital platform.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunil Grover drops throwback clip featuring team amidst season 2 announcement