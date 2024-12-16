Kapil Sharma and Samay Raina collaboration can happen? Check out their tweet exchange, which made fans hopeful for it
Want to see Kapil Sharma and Samay Raina collaborate? Their recent conversation on twitter sparked hope for their fans.
Imagine one of the top comedians of India, Kapil Sharma collaborating with the most prominent stand-up comedian of the online space, Samay Raina. Sounds exciting, right? This is what netizens want. Fans of the comedians took to social media to express this and guess what? Both Kapil Sharma and Samay Raina commented on the post.
A fan tweeted tagging Kapil Sharma that many prominent celebrities have appeared on Samay Raina’s India's Got Latent, and now The Great Indian Kapil Show host should grace the show. The tweet is uploaded with the hashtag, “#WeWantKapilSharmaOnLatent” The comedian replied to the tweet expressing his admiration for the stand-up comedian. He wrote, “Kya baat kar rahe ho yaar ? Seriously? Hmmm, even I love him @ReheSamay”
Check out Kapil Sharma and Samay Raina’s exchange below:
Samay Raina commented red hearts and crying emojis in the thread. He reshared the tweet and wrote, “I love you so much sirI love you so much sir.”
Commenting on the post, one user joked, “Yeh pyaar hai ya sponsorship deal.” Another wrote, “Ab toh double dhamaka hoga lag raha hai.”
For the unversed, India's Got Latent is an online show that airs on YouTube. It shows unusual talent of aspiring performers who are criticized by Samay Raina and the guest. In one of the recent episodes, the judges panel included Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh, and Tony Kakkar.
On the other hand, Kapil Sharma was busy hosting The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 on Netflix. The show wrapped up for this season with the final episode airing last weekend, on December 14, Saturday.
This season featured Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh. The celebrity guests for this season included Rekha, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, and Navjot Singh Sidhu, among others.
