Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he gets anxious when Jaya Bachchan calls instead of texting; here’s why

This week on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, host Amitabh Bachchan shared some delightful anecdotes with the audience, including one about his wife, Jaya Bachchan, that left everyone smiling. The episode featured Saurav Choudhary, a Senior Account Assistant from Kolkata, as the contestant.

While talking to the contestant, Amitabh Bachchan reminisced about his early days working near the Bengal Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata. He shared how employees were given Rs 3000 by the company to learn Bengali, a significant amount compared to his Rs 500 salary. However, due to tight expenses, he practised the language with friends after work. Despite these challenges, he managed to pass a Bengali language exam at the end of three months.

Switching to the present, Mr. Bachchan revealed a funny moment involving his wife, Jaya Bachchan. He explained how Jaya often speaks in Bengali when she wants to talk privately in front of others. Though he used to know some Bengali, he admitted that his fluency has faded.

Recalling the recent incident, Mr. Bachchan said, “Jaya was shooting in Goa and called me, which she rarely does since we usually text. When my wife calls, I get nervous, wondering what might have happened. She started speaking in Bengali because there were people around her, but I didn’t understand a single word. I kept saying ‘ha ha’ to act like I knew, but finally, I told her, ‘I don’t understand what you’re saying.’”

He added with a laugh, “Now if you ask me to speak Bengali, I only know two phrases: Besi jane na, ektu ektu jaane (I don't know much, I know very little).” His revelation left the contestants laughing.

Advertisement

Don’t miss such moments on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, airing Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

Stay tuned to PInkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan shares heartfelt advice as contestant opens up about family rift, says, ‘Babuji bola karte the…’