Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan shares heartfelt advice as contestant opens up about family rift, says, ‘Babuji bola karte the…’

This week on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, viewers will meet contestant Ashutosh Singh, a software developer from Vadodara, Gujarat, whose story strikes an emotional chord. A devoted fan of Hrithik Roshan, he will showcase his dance skills and share his personal struggles with Big B.

The contestant fondly recalls his childhood fascination with Hrithik Roshan, saying, “When his first movie, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, released, we would get posters, and I used to go to the theater with my friends. I hung the poster in my room and would watch it all the time, trying to copy his dance moves.” Ashutosh also shares a unique memory from his school days, revealing how his teachers would give him pictures of Hrithik as a reward for completing his homework.

Ashutosh also asks Amitabh Bachchan about his experience working with Hrithik Roshan. The veteran actor praises Hrithik, calling him a “very ordinary human being” who dances “wonderfully.” Ashutosh even performs a dance to a Hrithik song, earning a compliment from Mr. Bachchan: “Waah, well done. You dance just like him, hoobahoo Hrithik ke jaise.”

However, the conversation takes an emotional turn when Ashutosh shares his personal struggles. He reveals that he hasn’t spoken to his parents for five years due to differences related to his love marriage. “I know they watch KBC regularly, so it was important for me to come here so I can talk to you about this and maybe they can listen to us,” he says emotionally.

Moved by Ashutosh’s story, Amitabh Bachchan offers heartfelt advice. “I hope that after watching today’s episode, your parents will talk to you again, and you can have the conversation you’ve been longing for,” he says. Mr. Bachchan then shares an example from his own family. “Hum hai Uttar Pradesh ke, par chale gaye Bengal. Hamare bhai saab jo hai woh Sindhi parivaar mein pahunch gaye, hamari beti Punjabi parivaar mein aur bitwa, aap toh jaante hai… Mangalore. Babuji bola kartein the pehle, ‘Desh ke har kone kone se byaah kar ke laaye hai sabko,’” he says with a smile.

(We are from Uttar Pradesh, but we went to Bengal. Our brother-in-law went into a Sindhi family, our daughter married into a Punjabi family, and my son, you know... Mangalore. My father used to say earlier, ‘We’ve brought people from every corner of the country by marrying them).

