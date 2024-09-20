Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan motivates contestant to attempt 1 Crore question: ‘Mere babu ji ne kaha…’

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 continues to entertain viewers with its unique blend of knowledge and the host’s interesting revelations. Big B has a distinctive hosting style, interacting with contestants like a friend. In one of the upcoming episodes, he will be seen motivating a contestant who will attempt the 1 Crore question.

The contestant is 22-year-old Chander Prakash, a UPSC aspirant from Jammu and Kashmir. Despite facing significant health challenges since childhood, Chander made his way to the hot seat without letting these obstacles deter his spirit. He plays the game with grit and determination and will be seen attempting the coveted 1 Crore question.

As he prepares to face the crucial question, Amitabh Bachchan takes a moment to commend him for reaching this significant milestone, offering some much-needed comfort and motivation. To inspire him further, Big B shares an interesting anecdote about life, passed on to him by his father, the late Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He says, “Mere babu ji ne kaha – beta, jab tak jeevan hai, tab tak sangharsh hai.”

Amitabh Bachchan also took a moment to praise Chander on the hardships he faced in his life. "I would like to share with everyone that for the first time in the history of KBC, we are witnessing back-to-back contestants attempting the 1 crore question,” added the megastar.

He then goes on to congratulate Chander Prakash for winning his first ever income of 50 lakhs and said, “Your dedication has brought you here, and persistence, as they say, is sometimes the best quality. You’ve held onto it, and that’s why you stand at this significant juncture."

This episode will air on 25th September, Wednesday on Sony TV. And Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs at 9 PM from Monday to Friday. The ongoing season premiered on August 12.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD and next, he will be seen sharing the screen with Tamil megastar Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan.

