Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan promises contestant to deliver her message to Salman Khan; find out what it is

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is among the favorite reality shows of the country. While this show educates because of its interesting questions, it is also famous as the legendary host shares his life experiences and amazing camaraderie with each contestant. Now, Big B recently promised a contestant to fulfill her wish that is related to Salman Khan.

Sony TV uploaded a few promos of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 on their official social media handle. In this promo, a contestant expresses her admiration for Amitabh Bachchan. She told him that she likes only two actors and shared with Big B that he is the first actor that she likes. Big B pulled her leg and asked her to not praise him in order to get easy questions.

The contestant then told Big B that her one dream was fulfilled as she had met him. She then expressed how she didn't get a chance to meet Salman Khan. She requested Big B that he is Salman's friend so he could help her to fulfill her dream.

Amitabh Bachchan then shared, "I didn't know that you're such a big fan otherwise I would have made some arrangements. But I will deliver your message to him."

Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 promo here-

So far, several celebrities have appeared on the hit quiz-based reality show and have had fun interactions with Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan graced Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, where he spilled the beans about Big B's habits.

Speaking about the megastar, Amitabh Bachchan keeps audiences entertained and engaged with his exceptional presenting skills. On several occasions, the actor shares anecdotes from his inspiring journey, which motivates many.

After 15 successful seasons, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16 premiered on August 12 and has been entertaining audiences ever since. The show airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday, on Sony TV.

