Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan reveals how grandson Agastya received free meals with his connection

For the upcoming episode, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will welcome the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star cast, Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, engaging in a fun conversation with Amitabh Bachchan. Rooh Baba and Manjulika will be part of a special episode called ‘Sawalon Ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa,’ filled with humor, suspense, and amazing surprises.

The highlight of the episode is Amitabh Bachchan revealing a hilarious story about his grandson, Agastya Nanda. The actor shares that when Agastya was studying in New York, he visited an Indian restaurant and found a dish named after Amitabh Bachchan. After eating the dish, Agastya said, “You know, he's my grandfather.” The hotel staff didn’t believe him until he showed them a picture. The surprising twist was that, with Amitabh Bachchan’s connection, Agastya started receiving free meals at the restaurant for around two years.

During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan will take Vidya and Kartik through Pehla Padaav, asking questions related to food. He asks about the dietary restrictions actors go through and what their favorite comfort food is. Vidya Balan responds, saying, “Dahi chawal. Whenever I crave comfort food, I have dahi chawal.” Taking this conversation forward, the Kahaani actress reveals her favorite street food memory. She says, “I grew up in Chembur, where there used to be a vada pav stall near the post office. Sir, I’m salivating just thinking about it!”

Advertisement

This incident makes Amitabh Bachchan reminisce about his favorite gulab jamun place in Chembur. He mentions, “The Gulab Jamun there is also amazing.” The actor also remarks that everyone loves dahi chawal, to which Vidya responds, “Dahi bhaat is the remedy for everything.”

This fun conversation about food doesn’t hold back Kartik Aaryan from revealing his favorite street food. Responding to the question, the actor mentions a famous Chinese stall in Juhu that he loves visiting the most. He shares that he has been going there since his struggling days and still visits it around 2 AM. Kartik adds that he visited the place so often that the dish has now been named the “Kartik Special.”

To enjoy more such special moments, tune in to Sony Entertainment Television at 9 PM for the special ‘Sawaalon ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan join Amitabh Bachchan; ‘Rooh Baba x Manjulika x Bhootnaath’