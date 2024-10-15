Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan join Amitabh Bachchan; ‘Rooh Baba x Manjulika x Bhootnaath’

Kaun Banega Crorepati has become a favorite place for celebrities to promote their upcoming movies. Over the years, many popular actors have graced the show. In one of the upcoming episodes of the ongoing season of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, viewers will see Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan appearing as guests to promote their Diwali release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

On October 14, at late night, Kartik Aaryan took to his official Instagram handle to treat his fans to a picture from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. He is seen posing with co-star Vidya Balan and the megastar host, Amitabh Bachchan. The three of them are seen striking the Rooh Baba pose, aka the signature hand gesture of Kartik Aaryan’s character from Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The picture is uploaded with the caption, “Rooh Baba x Manjulika x Bhootnaath.” For the uninformed, these three are characters from their movies. Fans were excited to see the three stars together. One user wrote, "Rooh Baba Bhoot Nath aur Manju Ko Pakad Lo." Another commented, "Ek crore jeete ki nahi Rooh baba?"

Talking about the film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled to release on November 1. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan and Rajpal Yadav will reprise their roles. Other cast members include Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Sanjay Mishra, among others. The Anees Bazmee directorial will coincide with the release of Singham Again.

On the other hand, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 welcomed many celebrity guests this season. Aamir Khan and his son Junaid appeared very recently for Big B's birthday special episode. Singers Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam also appeared a few weeks back.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, the popular quiz show, is known for its unique format that combines knowledge, interesting revelations, inspiration, and life-changing cash prizes. The ongoing season premiered on Sony TV on August 12. Amitabh Bachchan is back as the host, and new episodes air Monday through Friday at 9 PM and are also streaming on Sony LIV.

