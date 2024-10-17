Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Vidya Balan has her fan girl moment as she dances with Amitabh Bachchan on THIS song
Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan will appear as guests in one of the upcoming episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will have Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan as guests in one of the upcoming episodes. Viewers are excited to see the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars interact with host Amitabh Bachchan and make interesting revelations. Amid this, the makers dropped a promo that shows Vidya Balan dancing with Big B on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’s stage.
The promo uploaded on Sony TV’s official Instagram handle shows Vidya Balan having her fangirl moment with Amitabh Bachchan as they dance on Dilbar Mere. The song from the movie Satte Pe Satta had Big B sharing screenspace with Hema Malini. At the end of the song, Vidya Balan hugs the megastar as the audience and Kartik Aaryan cheer for them.
Watch the Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 clip here:
After Vidya Balan and Amitabh Bachchan take their seats, the host jokes that the makers will get a scolding from him as they make him do so many unplanned things every other episode.
The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Vidya Balan had her perfect fangirl moment with AB! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 18th October raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”
On October 14, Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan took to their respective official Instagram handles and treated fans to pictures of themselves from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. Kartik is seen posing with co-star Vidya Balan and the megastar host, Amitabh Bachchan. The three of them are seen striking the Rooh Baba pose, aka the signature hand gesture of Kartik Aaryan’s character from Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
This is not the first time Vidya Balan appeared on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show. In previous seasons, she has appeared many times.
Talking about other celebrities in the 16th season, last week, for a special episode celebrating Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, Aamir Khan and his son Junaid appeared on the show.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs Monday through Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and also streams on Sony LIV.
