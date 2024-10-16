Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Mohun Bagan or East Bengal? Amitabh Bachchan reveals which football club he supports

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 continues to be one of the most popular shows on Indian television. Besides being a quiz-based show, it is the interesting revelations of host Amitabh Bachchan that keep the viewers hooked. They get to know interesting and new facts about their favorite megastar. Now, in the latest episode, the host revealed his favorite Indian Football club. Any guesses? Read on to find out.

In the latest episode, Amitabh Bachchan asked the contestant a question on sports. This is when he shared his love for cricket. He adds that he wanted to ask the contestant if he plays football, but he knows it is pointless to ask a Bengali that question as everyone from Bengal plays football.

Then he asks the contestant about his favorite team, Mohun Bagan or East Bengal. The contestant selects the former and Big B gets excited as he says, “Aye Shabash, I am team Mohun Bagan too.”

For the unversed, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are two rival football clubs based in Kolkata. The rivalry between them is over 100 years old. Big B who has spent significant time in Kolkata has become a Mohun Bagan fan. He has watched many football matches during his youth years.

Talking about the contestant in the episode, Bachchu Santra is from Hooghly, West Bengal and is currently working as a Government teacher and is preparing for West Bengal's Civil Services. he took home Rs. 1,60,000.

Advertisement

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, the popular quiz show, is known for its unique format that combines knowledge, interesting revelations, inspiration, and life-changing cash prizes. The ongoing season premiered on Sony TV on August 12. Amitabh Bachchan is back as the host, and new episodes air Monday through Friday at 9 PM and are also streaming on Sony LIV. In one of the upcoming episodes, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan will be seen on the show for the promotions of their upcoming movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan join Amitabh Bachchan; ‘Rooh Baba x Manjulika x Bhootnaath’