Kaun Banega Crorepati returned for its 16th season, which premiered on August 12, with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan once again hosting the show. In today’s (August 22) episode, Nareshi Meena is the first contestant to attempt the question worth Rs 1 crore but here’s why she had to quit.

The episode took an intriguing turn when Nareshi Meena from Rajasthan, a 27-year-old girl undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, faced the Rs 1 crore question. Unable to answer it, she chose to quit the show, walking away with a prize of Rs 50 lakh.

The question Amitabh Bachchan asked was, “Whom did Leela Row Dayal beat to become the first Indian woman to win a singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship?”

The options are:

A. Lottie Dod

B. Gladys Southwell

C. May Sutton

D. Kitty Godfree

The correct answer to the Rs 1 crore question was Gladys Southwell.

For the unversed, Nareshi was diagnosed with a tumor in 2018 and underwent surgery in 2019. However, the tumor couldn't be fully removed, leading doctors to recommend Proton Therapy, costing Rs 25 to 30 lakhs, to treat the remaining tumor without further surgery.

Inspired by her family, Nareshi is also dedicated to uplifting girls in her community. As a supervisor in the Women Empowerment Department, she works hard to help women and girls make the most of the opportunities available to them.

During the show, Amitabh Bachchan was deeply touched by Nareshi's serious illness. He promised to support the girl with her medical treatment, saying, “ Mujhe aapka sahayak banna hai (I want to support you). Whatever amount you win from the show will be yours. Rest assured about your treatment.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a popular quiz reality show that combines knowledge with inspiration, changing many lives by empowering participants to pursue their dreams with life-altering cash prizes.

KBC 16 premiered on Sony TV on August 12, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as the host. New episodes air Monday to Friday at 9 PM, and are also available for streaming on Sony LIV.

