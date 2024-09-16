Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan to tweak rules of game for contestant, ‘KBC ke itihas mein pehli baar…’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 continues to entertain the viewers with its blend of knowledge and light-hearted moments. It is the hosting style of Amitabh Bachchan and his interaction with the contestants that make the quiz show even more interesting. Recently, a promo revealed that in the history of the show, today’s (September 16) episode, it will be the first time that Big B will tweak the rules for the contestant.

The Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 promo on Sony TV’s channel shows the contestant taking the seat, looking tense. The voiceover in the background says, "KBC ke itehaas mein pehli baar akhir kyu hue contestant ke liye niyam me badlav?" The host, Amitabh Bachchan also says, “Aapko pura wo padhne ki zaroorat nahi hain. (You don’t need to read the entire thing.)” The contestant is 30-year-old, Trishul Singh Choudhary, a software engineer from Bokaro, Jharkhand.

Take a look at the promo below:

Upon taking his place on the hot seat, the contestant admits that although he arrived with great confidence, he is unsure how to navigate certain segments in the game show due to his condition. The compassionate host, Amitabh Bachchan hugs Trishul, and takes the decision to alter some rules in the gameplay.

The promo of the show is uploaded with the caption, “KBC ke itihas mein pehli baar kyu ek contestant ke liye badle niyam? Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mon - Fri raat 9 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.” It will be interesting to see how Big B alters the rules of the game.

Advertisement

During a candid conversation with the megastar, the contestant will ask him questions about his life. Big B will reminisce about a recent outing with his grandchildren. He will share how they took him to see a Hollywood sci-fi movie, a genre he struggles to grasp fully. Although his grandchildren enjoyed the film, the actor admits he didn’t quite understand it, and their humorous comeback to him was, "Even we didn’t understand Kalki." Trishul then expresses his appreciation for the movie Kalki 2898 AD and Amitabh Bachchan’s role as Asvathama.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer THIS Rs 3,20,000 question on Indian Navy that made contestant lose the game?