Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is winning the audience's hearts. In today’s (September 12) episode, Pranati Paidipati, an Android developer from Bengaluru, took the hot seat. Her intriguing question about marriage profile to Big B led to a memorable and humorous exchange.

Pranati Paidipati from Bengaluru, Karnataka, is an Android developer who designs apps for cars. Pranati shared how she met her husband and said their story began with the computer; they first connected through WhatsApp. Later, they met in person, and their relationship started online.

Curious about Big B's take on marriage profiles, Pranati asked, “Agar aap apna profile banate aur kisi parivaar ko bhejte ki mujhe aapki ladki dein, toh aap uss profile mein kya likhte ki vo ek jhatke mein apni ladki aapko dedete? (If you were to create a profile and send it to a family saying you want their daughter, what would you write in that profile to make them give their daughter to you in one go?).”

With his signature wit, Amitabh Bachchan responded, “Hum kaahe banenge profile. (Why should I make a profile?)” When Pranati insisted on the importance of making a profile, Big B humorously replied, “Devi ji, dekhiye humara byaah ho chuka hai. Gaadi jo hai station se nikal padi hai, usko pakadna bahut mushkil hai. (Devi ji, look, my marriage has already happened. The train has left the station, and catching it now is very difficult.)”

Despite the playful resistance, Pranati urged Big B to fill out a mock profile that was displayed on the screen. When asked about his height, Bachchan answered straightforwardly, but when describing himself, he quipped, “Hum hum hai or kya. (I am who I am)” For expectations from a future bride, he humorously stated, “Ye bhi koi prashn hai kya? Patni honi chahiye bas. (Is this even a question? All that matters is that she should be a wife.)”

During the episode, Pranati also shared her childhood love for cars, leading to a humorous exchange with Big B when she admitted she didn’t know how to drive.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, which provides knowledge, inspiration, and the chance to win life-changing cash prizes, premiered on Sony TV on August 12. Amitabh Bachchan returns as the host, and new episodes air Monday through Friday at 9 PM and stream on Sony LIV.

