Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is winning the audience's hearts. In today’s (September 12) episode, Pranati Paidipati took over the hot seat and started the game confidently. However, when faced with the Rs 25 lakh question, she decided to quit.

Pranati Paidipati, from Bengaluru, Karnataka, is an Android developer who designs apps for cars. The contestant faced a Rs 25 lakh question about the Nicobar Islands. Despite Pranati's best efforts, she ultimately decided to quit the game, unable to answer correctly, and walked away with Rs 12,50,000.

Amitabh Bachchan asked, “In 1778, an island in the Nicobar Islands was named Teressa or Theresia in honour of a queen of which empire?”

The options are:

A. Dutch

B. Napoleonic

C. Russian

D. Habsburg

The correct answer to the Rs 25 lakh question was Habsburg.

Amitabh Bachchan asked the contestant to make a choice, and she selected the wrong option. Big B explained, “1778 mein ek dutch vyapaari ko Mysore ke sultan se anumati milne ke baad vo Nicobar islands gaya or ek dvip ka naam Queen Maria Theresia ke naam par Theresia rakha (In 1778, after a Dutch trader received permission from the Sultan of Mysore, he went to the Nicobar Islands and named an island ‘Theresia’ after Queen Maria Theresia.)

During the episode, Pranati also shared her childhood love for cars, leading to a humorous exchange with Big B when she admitted she didn’t know how to drive. She revealed that her love story began on WhatsApp, prompting Bachchan to quip, “Kaisa zamana aa gaya hai dekhiye, Agar WhatsApp nahi hota toh shaadi hi nahi hoti. (Look at the times we're living in; if it weren't for WhatsApp, the wedding wouldn't have even happened.)”

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, which provides knowledge, inspiration, and the chance to win life-changing cash prizes, premiered on Sony TV on August 12. Amitabh Bachchan returns as the host, and new episodes air Monday through Friday at 9 PM and stream on Sony LIV.

