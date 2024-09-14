Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer THIS Rs 3,20,000 question on Indian Navy that made contestant lose the game?

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, contestant Naman Jain took home only Rs 10,000 and lost Rs 3,20,000 when Amitabh Bachchan presented a question related to the Indian Navy. Can you guess the question? There is also a twist related to the prize money taken home by the contestant.

Contestant Naman Jain from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, who is preparing for his UPSC exams, was looking quite confident on the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. However, Amitabh Bachchan asked him a question about the Indian Navy, whose prize money was worth Rs 3,20,000. The question was, "In July 2024, which Indian warship was severely damaged after a fire on board? OptionsA) INS Beas, B)INS Brahmaputra, C) INS Talwar, D) INS Sahyadri."

(I think it is INS Talwar, as India has launched warships. I am getting confused about what the answer can be. I think Talwar was launched.)



The contestant was unsure about the answer and used the lifeline video to call a friend and his younger brother, Arihant Jain. Naman told Amit Ji that Arihant takes his quizzes whenever he prepares for his UPSC exams.

As the episode progresses, Arihant is also unable to reply and Naman selects Option D which was INS Sahyadri. Big B says that the response was wrong and then adds, "INS Brahmaputra is the right answer. Big B gave a bit of trivia about INS Brahmaputra and said, "Jab aag lagi thi Mumbai Naval Dockyard mei INS Brahmaputra ke maintenance ka kaam chal raha tha, wahi par aag lag gayi."

However, Big B adds a twist here and says that the contestant had already won Rs 1,60,000 earlier. Talking about Naman, Amit ji had earlier revealed that the young chap had taken an education loan and with the cash he wins, he wanted to clear the same.

Advertisement

He had said, "The self dependency came from my father. It’s not like we are not financially stable, but I want to pay it by myself. I have also worked in the corporate sector and cleared almost half of it and half of it is left. I took a loan of Rs 15 lakh.”

Big B told Naman, in the end, that he played well, but it was bad luck.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan asks contestant Sakshi out on CHAI Date; here's what impressed him