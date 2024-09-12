Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan asks contestant Sakshi out on CHAI Date; here's what impressed him

If you want to learn the art of impressing a woman, learn it from Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actor was in his flirty best mode, as seen in today's (September 11) episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. He asked contestant Sakshi Panwar, from Jodhpur, Rajasthan for a chai date, which surely every man needs to bookmark.

It so happened that student Sakshi Panwar who is preparing for her government exams loved the perfume Big B wore. She said, "When you came to give the gift, you were standing next to me. Sir kya khushbu aari thi aapse. Please aap bataega aap kaunsa perfume use karte hai. Mei woh perfume khareedungi. (Sir,you were smelling heavenly. Please let me know which perfume you were using, as I will buy the same.)"

Big B in his flirty yet baritone voice said, "Sakshi ji ek baat bataye aapko? Khel wel ko mariye goli, chaliye hum aur aap chai peete hai, zara ghoom kar aate hai. Mata pitaji shama chahenge. (Sakshi, can I tell you something? Leave the game aside. We both should go and have a cup of tea, and stroll." Addressing her parents he also said Mother and father, please forgive me.

Sakshi did not stop there as she further said, "Sir can I tell you something? You are looking very handsome. I am not being able to control myself, from not staring at you. You do not need makeup. Why do they come and do it?"

Amit Ji agreed to the same and told her, "Please tell them, why do they come to harass me?" (Referring to the makeup artists) Earlier, the makers of KBC 16 had posted a BTS clip, where a makeup artist was applying what looked like powder on Amitabh's nose.

The Piku star asked, "Why are you all behind my nose? You all are fixated on the same." He jokingly also mentioned if people were more interested in watching his nose or the game.

There was another lady from the audience who screamed that they had come to see him. The Sholay actor made her day by saying that everyone had come to see her and that he also came to see her.

