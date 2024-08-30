Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 EXCLUSIVE: 70s movies to Baroque period, stylist Priya Patil spills secrets on Amitabh Bachchan’s look

Kaun Banega Crorepati is back on television screens with its 16th season. Every season, the viewers look forward to the magnetic personality of Big B entertaining them. Besides his hosting style, he brings something new in terms of his looks, every season.

In an exclusive interview, Priya Patil, the stylist behind Amitabh Bachchan's iconic looks on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, opens up about her creative journey in crafting the megastar's wardrobe this season. From curating timeless ensembles to following the season's theme, Priya Patil shares an inside look into what it takes to style the legendary Big B.

What is the theme for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16? How do you decide on outfits that suit different episodes or themes of the show?

The theme for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is inspired by Amitabh sir's style from his movies in the 70s. If you look at films like Mukaddar Ka Sikandar or Suhaag, you'll notice he wore scarves around his neck and I’ve taken my inspiration from there. I also researched the men’s accessory drapes of The Baroque period of the 17th century. In Europe, they used to wear opulent scarves with ruffles and brooches and I’ve taken these influences and refined them into a modern accessory that can be worn with three-piece suits. That’s my inspiration for this season.

What is your approach to styling such an iconic figure as Amitabh Bachchan for Kaun Banega Crorepati? What are the different challenges you face?

Designing for Amitabh Bachchan sir involves a detailed process. Like any collection, I begin with a mood board where I gather all my inspirations. For this season, I took inspiration from his '70s movies. From the mood board, I choose fabrics, silhouettes, and color palettes. We then go through trials and fittings with sir, and everything comes together on the final day of the show.

There are a lot of technical checks involved too, as not all fabrics work well on screen. My team and I ensure that everything is camera-tested to see how colors and fabrics contrast with the set backdrops too. On the final day, the brooches, lapel pins, and intricate details come together to create a cohesive look that fits perfectly on screen.

How do you incorporate current fashion trends into the wardrobe while keeping in mind Amitabh Bachchan’s signature style?

Every season, I try to introduce something new. Sir’s style is classic, and I also have a deep appreciation for classic styles. Sir made three-piece suits a style statement, and I try to include new elements, like accessories or unique collar designs while maintaining the core classic style.

For instance, this season, I've introduced a new accessory I call the Baroque Cravat. I’ve also played with deep colors and incorporated Jodhpuri designs.

Are there any specific trends or colors you’re excited about this season?

This season, I’m particularly excited about my new accessory, the Baroque Cravat, which is inspired by Sir’s 70s movies like Mukaddar Ka Sikandar and Suhaag, as well as Baroque fashion from the 17th century. I’ve modernized this concept so that it fits perfectly with today’s three-piece suits.

Additionally, I’ve experimented with different textures and kept the color palette rich with deep blues and blacks, while also introducing pops of color in the Jodhpuri outfits.

Can you share 5 Amitabh Bachchan styling tips that everyone should follow. What he prefers in terms of cologne, makeup, clothes' fabric, etc.

Since I'm a designer, I think I’ll focus on fashion and style. I love Amitabh Bachchan’s style—no one carries classics as effortlessly as he does. His three-piece suits, especially on KBC, have become iconic. What stands out most to me is his emphasis on comfort; anything he wears is always comfortable, and that’s a key styling tip—prioritize comfort. I also admire his attention to detail, like pairing classic suits with fun shoes, and his collection of colorful, sporty eyewear. These are just a few elements of his style that I’ve adopted in my own work.

Any particular look or outfit that viewers should be excited to see on Big B this season? Any sneak peek you can share with us?

I’m really excited about the new Baroque Cravat, which I’ve introduced this season. I’m experimenting with different ways to drape it, brooches to accessorize it, and unique collar styles like winged and wide-cut collars. I've also played with textured fabrics and kept the color palette deep, with blues and blacks. During the Kids’ Week, expect to see vibrant colors and playful prints inspired by nature. These new elements are sure to stand out this season.

Does Amitabh Bachchan share feedback with you on his looks? Any favorite look he picked from previous seasons?

Yes, sir does give me feedback, and he’s always open to trying new styles. Every season, I introduce something new, and he often shares ideas. I remember a couple of seasons ago, he mentioned seeing brooches worn on ties by royalty at Prince William’s wedding, which inspired me to introduce that feature. It became a style statement, and that idea came directly from sir. He himself is a style icon, and whatever he wears becomes a trend.

My primary goal is to ensure that whatever new elements I introduce don’t interfere with his comfort or performance on the show. Sir prefers deep colors like blacks and blues, so I focus on those while staying away from browns and greys.

I’m grateful for the opportunity to design for him. It is an honour and I am always excited to bring something fresh and new every season. For me personally having Amitabh Bachchan wear my designs is the best compliment.

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Amitabh Bachchan has been the face of Kaun Banega Crorepati since its inception in 2000. Owing to his health issues, he stepped down from hosting duties in the 3rd season, with Shah Rukh Khan stepping into his shoes. Since the 4th season, he has not given the show a miss.

