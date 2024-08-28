Kaun Banega Crorepati has returned for its 16th season, premiering on August 12, with the iconic Amitabh Bachchan returning as the host. In today’s (August 27) episode, contestant Harshit Bhutani shared an anecdote about a bet with his wife, leading to Big B’s humorous response.

Harshit revealed, “Ek challenge hai mere ghar par, ek mere ghar mein jo mere peeche baithi hui hai meri adishakti. Mera inke saath challenge tha, bet lagi thi inke saath kaafi samay se ki kon aayega KBC par. Ye bhi prayas karti hai mai bhi prayas karta hu.”

“(There is a challenge at my home involving someone sitting behind me, who is my Adishakti. I had a challenge with her for a long time about who would come on KBC. She also tries, and I also try.)”

During the episode, Harshit’s wife humorously claimed the credit for preparing him for the show. Amitabh Bachchan responded with a playful remark, saying, “Patni ke saamne haar maan lena chahiye humesha, vo humesha sahi hoti hai. Andar ki baat toh hum aur aap jaante hi hai na? (One should always admit defeat in front of their wife; she is always right. The real truth is known to both of us, right?)” This comment left everyone laughing.

Harshit, who started preparing for KBC after the uncertain job situation during COVID, shared, “Bahut saalon ki tapasya hai especially jabse COVID aaya. COVID mein aisa tha ki job thoda sa aise hi tha, fix job nahi tha.Tabse taiyaari start kari. (It has been many years of hard work, especially since COVID hit. During COVID, the job situation was uncertain, and there wasn’t a fixed job. That's when I started preparing.)”

Speaking about the India Challenger Week, the top two contestants from the Fastest Finger First (FFF) round will advance to the 'Jaldi 5 Buzzer Round.' The winner of this buzzer challenge will secure a spot in the hot seat and continue the game from the 6th question.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, a beloved quiz reality show, offers knowledge with inspiration, transforming lives by helping participants achieve their dreams with life-changing cash prizes.

KBC Season 16 premiered on Sony TV on August 12, with Amitabh Bachchan returning as the host. New episodes air Monday to Friday at 9 PM and are available for streaming on Sony LIV.

