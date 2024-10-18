Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Kartik Aaryan reveals he told parents about his acting dreams after first film Pyaar Ka Punchnama’s audition

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, who will be seen as Rooh Baba and Manjulika in the upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa will appear on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 tonight (October 18). The promos uploaded by the official channel on social media have been giving fans glimpses of what to expect from the episode. Amidst several interesting revelations, Kartik Aaryan will reveal when he told his parents about his dream to become an actor.

The latest promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 shows Kartik Aaryan revealing that he told his parents he wants to pursue acting after he already cleared the audition for his first film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He tells Amitabh Bachchan, “Mera pehli film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, uska audition crack huya, taab meine mummy ko bataya, papa ko bataya ki mujhe actor banna hain.”

“(My first film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, I cleared it’s audition and then I told my parents that I want to become an actor.)”

Check out the promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 here:

Then he goes on to share, “And do din baad hi, mummy aur mausi jo director hain, Luv sir, unke office mein baithi thi,aur wo audition dekh rahe thei baithke. Ek romantic scene mein perform kar raha tha aur wo laptop par dekh rahi thi meri masi aur mummy (After two days, my mom and aunt were sitting in director Luv sir’s office. I was shooting a romantic scene and they were watching it in the laptop.)”

In tonight's episode, Big B will also reveal what he told Karan Johar after seeing Vidya Balan for the first time. Impressed by her acting stint in Parineeta, the Bollywood megastar told the filmmaker that this girl would be a big artist soon and that he should sign her up for a film.

Talking about Kartik Aaryan's first film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, released in 2022 also starred Divyendu Sharma, and Nushratt Bharuccha, among others. it became highly successful and the sequel was also released a few years later.

