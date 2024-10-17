Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Exclusive: Amitabh Bachchan recalls seeing Vidya Balan for first time and telling Karan Johar, 'Iss ladki ko...'

Bollywood stars Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan will grace Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 this Friday (October 17). The duo will be promoting their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show. During their interaction on the show, Big B will recall the first time he saw Vidya Balan and what he told filmmakers about the actress.

In the Sawalon ki Bhool Bhulaiya special episode, Amitabh Bachchan shares a fond memory of when he saw Vidya Balan for the first time during the screening of Parineeta. He shared, “The first time I saw you was during the screening of Parineeta, and I was sitting with some big bigwigs and Karan Johar was one of them. I told him, 'Iss ladki ko jaldi se sign karo, yeh bahaut badi kalakar ban ne waali hai (Sign this girl for a film soon; she is going to become a big artist).”

The megastar also recalled how deeply moved he was by Vidya’s performance and even asked director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, “Kaise dhundha inko? (How did you find her?)”

Thanking the actor for his kind words, Vidya added how grateful she was to have received the opportunity to work with him for the first time in the 2007 film Eklavya. Besides this, they also worked together in Te3n and Paa.

Advertisement

In this episode, Vidya Balan will also be seen dancing with Big B on the classic track Dilbar Mere. A recent promo shows the two dancing, and before taking the seat, Balan hugs Bachchan.

Talking about the film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled to release on November 1. Vidya Balan as Manjulika, Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, and Rajpal Yadav as Chhote Pandit will reprise their roles. Other cast members include Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Sanjay Mishra, among others. The Anees Bazmee directorial will coincide with the release of Singham Again.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and also streams on Sony LIV.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Vidya Balan has her fan girl moment as she dances with Amitabh Bachchan on THIS song