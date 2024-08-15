Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan wishes to dream of vyapari contestant Ram Kishor Pandit for THIS reason

The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16 have released a funny promo of Amitabh Bachchan with contestant Ram Kishor Pandit, who is a vyapari (businessman). The megastar is saying in the promo that he will dream of the contestant in the night, and the reason will leave you in splits.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is making the right noise, and the makers dropped a promo featuring Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat with contestant Ram Kishor Pandit. He takes the name of Lord Shiva and chants, "Jai Mahakal. Har Har Mahadev."

Big B welcomes him, and the vyapari (businessman) says, "Sir maine jeevan mei bhagwan apne pitaji ko mana hai. Aur dusre bhagwan aap mere hai. Aur har raat ke sapne mei, din mei uthtei, jagte maine keval aapke hi sapne dekhe hai aur aapse hi milne ka manokamna hai."

Translation- "(Sir, in my life, I have considered my father as God, and you are like another God to me. Every night in my dreams, and during the day when I wake up, I only dream of you and wish to meet you.)"

A shocked Bachchan says, "Bhaisahab, ek baat bata deh aapko, aaj raat ko hum aapka sapna zaroor dekhne wale hai. (Brother, let me tell you something: tonight, I am definitely going to dream about you.)"

The Piku actor then told Ram Kishor that his suit was beautiful. He said, "Sir yeh prerna kewal aapse mili hai. Aapki style zabardast hai. Mei hamesha aapki copy karte aaya hu. Mei chota vyapari hu, lekn sapne mere bahut bade hai. (Sir, this inspiration comes only from you. Your style is amazing. I've always tried to emulate you. I'm a small businessman, but my dreams are very big.)"

Talking about Ram Kishor Pandit who is being seen in Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, hails from Jabalpur and considered Amitabh Bachchan as God, on the sets of the show. Sharing the promo, the makers wrote a caption, "Aa rahe hai AB ke bade fan, Ram Kishor Pandit, Jabalpur se! Dekhiye KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mon-Fri, raat 9 baje sirf SonyEntertainmentTelevision par (sic)."

Workwise, Big B was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 288 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Hassan, and more.

