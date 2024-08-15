Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 returned to television screens with its 16th season, premiering last weekend on Sony TV. In today’s (August 14) episode, Vaishnavi Bharti took the hot seat alongside veteran actor and host Amitabh Bachchan. She played skillfully up to the 11th question but decided to quit the game on the 12th question.

Vaishnavi Bharti played the game very well and won Rs. 6.4 lakh. However, the 12th question was not easy for her. Vaishnavi came with a dream of building a house for her family, securing medical insurance for her father, and using the remaining funds for her education.

The 12th question about the Nagi and Nakti bird sanctuaries could have earned her Rs 12.5 lakh. Feeling uncertain, Vaishnavi used her lifeline to make a video call to a friend, but her friend wasn't confident about the answer either. Not wanting to take the risk, she decided to quit the game and took home Rs 6.4 lakh.

She had a very strong feeling about an option but didn’t want to risk it. She shared, “Maine ye abhi haal filhaal mein hi dekha hai par abhi time par yaad nahi aa raha hai. (I recently saw this, but I can't recall it at the moment.)” After quitting, when Amitabh Bachchan asked her to choose an option, she correctly identified the right answer.

The 12th question was: The Nagi and Nakti bird santuaries, are the latest additions from India to which list, taking the total Indian entries up to 82?

Option A: Ramser Wetland sites

Option B: UNESCO World Heritage sites

Option C: Tiger Reserves

Option D: IUCN Red List

Correct Answer - Ramser Wetland sites

The latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has been airing on weekdays on Sony Entertainment Television since August 12. The show not only provides contestants with the opportunity to win cash prizes but also gives them a platform to share their personal stories and gain knowledge.

