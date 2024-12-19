Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan reveals Yash Chopra asked him to wear his own clothes in Kabhi Kabhie film; 'Ghar se jo bhi ho…’
Ever since Kaun Banega Crorepati made its way among the audience, the show has treated people to unheard and fascinating anecdotes from Amitabh Bachchan's career as well as personal life. In a recent promo clip for KBC 16, Big B shared an interesting story from his Kabhi Kabhie shoot days. The actor recalled how the film's director, Yash Chopra, asked him to wear his own clothes when they were in Kashmir for the shooting.
The Agneepath actor got candid about the transition he experienced from filming action-packed sequences for Deewar and then traveling to the romantic setting of Kabhi Kabhie in Kashmir. Big B stated, "Deewar ki shooting chal rahi thi aur woh aisi film thi jisme ladayi jhagda tha. Aur uske do din ke baad jaana tha Kashmir Kabhi Kabhie ke shooting ke liye. Ek dum romantic, phool, paudhe, hawa, pahadh yeh sab. Bada ajeeb sa laga tha ki achanak wahan se kidhr kaise aa gaye."
Amitabh Bachchan went on to say, "Maine Yash ji ko kaha ki bada ajeeb hai. Unhone bola ki nahi nahi, sab theek ho jaayega. Maine aise hi puchh liya ki bhai sahab kapde kya honge? Kuch aaya nahi hai. Do din ke andar aana hai yaham. Unhone kaha ‘Apne ghar se jo bhi ho pahenke aa jana. Sab badhiya hai’. Jo bhi kapde apne dekha na uss film mein, sab humare apne hain."
(I told Yash ji that it is very strange. He said no, everything will be fine. I just asked him, what about the clothes? Nothing has arrived. They will come here in two days. He said, 'Whatever you have from home, wear it. Everything is fine'. Whatever clothes you see in that film are all mine).
For the unversed, Kabhi Kabhie marked the second collaboration between Yash Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan, following Deewar. The romantic film featured the veteran actor alongside Rakhee, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor, and Neetu Singh.
