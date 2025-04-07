When Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra admitted being fan of THESE 2 Bollywood divas at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025; WATCH
At Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra admitted being a big fan of 2 Bollywood actresses while he received his award. Scroll below!
Karan Veer Mehra has been riding on success ever since he won Bigg Boss 18. After his stint in the controversial show, Karan Veer became a fan favorite star and won hearts with his unfiltered personality. Due to his amazing personality, Karan Veer received the Most Stylish Reality Show Star Award at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025. While receiving the award, Karan Veer admitted to being a fan of Sushmita Sen and Kajol.
Taking to his Instagram account, Karan Veer Mehra expressed his joy at receiving the Most Stylish Reality Show Star Award at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025. He mentioned how it took 20 years to achieve this fame and then declared, "I'm a big huge Sushmita Sen fan and Kajol fan." After this, Karan Veer even cited a shayari defining what success means to him.
Watch Karan Veer Mehra's video here-
At the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, Karan Veer Mehra made heads turn with his stylish pink blazer suit. Chum Darang presented him with the award. The two looked fabulous at the gala night and made headlines with their stunning outfits. After receiving an award, he struck a pose for the paps accompanied by Chum, where their cute yet fun chemistry dished out major goals.
Speaking about Chum and Karan Veer, their stint in Bigg Boss 18 was one of the biggest highlights of the show. Though the two have not confirmed dating each other, their ardent fans are often seen shipping them on social media.
For the uninformed, Karan Veer has emerged as one of the favorite reality show personalities. He won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and then Bigg Boss 18 consecutively. Karan Veer even won Rs 50 lakh as a cash prize.
Apart from these reality shows, Karan Veer has been a part of Pavitra Rishta, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and more.
